KEWANEE — For the Annawan-Wethersfield football team, having to wait nearly 24 hours for their big showdown with Princeville was well worth it.
Welcoming the Princes to Wethersfield Memorial Stadium in a matchup of Class 1A state-ranked powers, the No. 5 Titans combined another powerful defensive performance with a workmanlike effort by junior running back Reece Gripp to hand 10th-ranked Princeville its first loss, posting a 22-7 win Saturday evening.
With Ridgewood having topped Mercer County 20-6 earlier in the day, Saturday's win sets up a possible winner-take-all Lincoln Trail Conference showdown next Friday with the Spartans at Cambridge. Both teams go in at 5-0 and share the LTC lead at 3-0.
"We'd heard (about Ridgewood's win) earlier today, but we were trying to focus on Princeville and take care of business against them," said Gripp, who carried 19 times for 70 yards and scored two of the Titans' three touchdowns.
The first of those was a 2-yard run with 4:09 left in the second quarter that, coupled with Coltin Quagliano's two-point run, gave A-W an 8-0 halftime lead.
Quagliano, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 156 yards — including a 37-yard bomb to Julian Samuels that set up his team's first touchdown — echoed his backfield mate's sentiments.
"We know Princeville is a good, physical team; they've beaten us twice the last two years," he said. "We knew this was going to be a dogfight. Getting this game over with and getting the win, that's all that matters. Now, we can focus on the next team."
Defensively, A-W came up with the first of its big plays in the first quarter after the Princes (4-1, 2-1 LTC) took over at the hosts' 43-yard line following a Jayden Jones punt block. Princeville marched to the 23, but quarterback Cody Thole was thrown for a seven-yard loss after a bad snap, stalling the drive.
Opening the second half, the Titans put together an 80-yard march that included a Quagliano-to-Isaac Shaw screen pass that turned into a 35-yard gain. Following a fourth-down conversion in the red zone, Quagliano hit Kale Nelson with a 5-yard TD strike to put A-W up 14-0.
"We knew coming in with the weather and the mud, we might not throw much, but we definitely got the chance to do that," said Quagliano, who hooked up with Shaw three times for 65 yards, and with Samuels four times for 66 yards.
However, the Princes answered before the third period ended, with standout back Carter Johnson (89 yards, 15 carries) scoring on a 42-yard run and R.J. Ahter booting the PAT to cut A-W's lead in half. A 24-yard pass from backup QB Samuel Streitmatter to Brady Miller preceded the score.
At that point, the Titan defense dug in its heels and was determined not to allow any more points.
"We always try to establish ourselves as the most physical team out there," said senior linebacker Drake VanHyfte. "We've progressed every week, and we've shown that the last three weeks. We knew Princeville was a dangerous team, and we had to stay on our toes."
After a 10-yard Gripp TD run with 6:15 left in the game gave the Titans a 15-point lead, Princeville had a chance to launch a comeback when Jones recovered a fumble at the Princes' 34-yard line with 2:33 remaining.
Again, the Annawan-Wethersfield defense answered the call, with senior tackle Tevin Baker sacking Streitmatter for a 10-yard loss to halt the momentum as the Titans held on downs and were able to run out the clock and set up another big game next weekend.
"We wanted to stop them, and end it right there," Baker said. "Our coaches tell us to give each play everything we've got. We want to be conference champs, and Ridgewood is our next stop."