ANNAWAN – Through the first three weeks of the prep football season, Annawan-Wethersfield has displayed a tendency to be explosive with the pigskin in its possession.
The past few weeks, though, the Titans have displayed an equal aptitude for defense. After holding United to seven points in its Lincoln Trail Conference opener last week, A-W bottled up Mercer County, limiting the Golden Eagles to 83 total yards Friday night in a 28-0 shutout win at the Annawan Athletic Field.
“We were struggling early on offense, but our defense brought it tonight,” said A-W coach Logan Willits, whose 4-0 club is now 2-0 in LTC play heading into next Friday's showdown with fellow unbeaten Princeville at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium. “We had a good game plan and a good understanding of what their plan was to attack us. We came out and played strong on defense until our offense could find its feet. Last week was a great defensive effort, and we rose to the occasion (Friday). We're starting to fire on all cylinders now.”
Mercer County coach Andrew Hofer, whose club is now 2-2 and 1-1 in the conference, felt the battle in the lines decided matters.
“They whipped us up front tonight,” he said. “We did have a lot of positives on defense; we gave up the majority of our yards on six or seven plays, but we gave up the deep ball too many times.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Titans struck early in the second period when junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano hooked up with Reece Gripp on a 44-yard touchdown pass less than three minutes into the second period. Tuker Miller's two-point run put A-W up 8-0.
“We started off slow, but they were in man the whole game, so we knew we could go deep,” said Quagliano, who hit on 13 of 18 passes for 218 yards and three TDs. “We ran kind of a double slot to get Reece to the end zone, and he was able to get there.”
With 5:12 left in the opening half, Annawan-Wethersfield made it a two-possession game when Miller's 19-yard TD run capped a 58-yard drive highlighted by a pair of long Quagliano strikes to Isaac Shaw and Julian Samuels, and a 22-yard keeper by the Titan signal-caller.
Miller finished with 73 yards on 11 carries to balance the passing game, which features the efforts of Shaw (three receptions, 87 yards), Samuels (four catches for 56 yards) and Gripp (51 yards on four receptions).
“We knew Mercer County would come out tough,” said Miller. “It's usually a pretty good fight between the two of us.”
Taking the opening kickoff, the Titans had a chance to strike early as it drove to the Eagles' 27-yard line. But on a fourth and 2 play, Quagliano's pass just eluded the reach of Gripp as MerCo was able to hold.
With 2:57 left in the first quarter, the Eagles had a golden opportunity when Tristan Essig came up with an interception at the hosts' 34-yard line. However, the A-W defense threw Mercer County in reverse, and the Eagles lost the ball on downs three yards back of where they started.
After falling behind 14-0, the Golden Eagles capitalized on three 15-yard A-W penalties – two for pass interference and one for roughing the passer – to move to the Titan 23-yard line with 1:19 remaining. However, a Kale Nelson interception at the six kept MerCo from cracking the scoreboard.
“That definitely gave us momentum at halftime, and gave us a positive outlook for the second half,” said Nelson. “Those are just plays that have to be made, and that's what I do for the team.”
In the fourth period, the Titans tacked on as Quagliano hit Shaw with a 49-yard scoring pass, then connected with Samuels on a 28-yard touchdown toss with 5:05 left to put the game out of reach.
“A quarterback like that, you can't give him a couple of seconds to get set up,” said Hofer. “He'll make you pay.”