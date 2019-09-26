KEWANEE — For just over 12 months, tonight's game is one the Annawan-Wethersfield football team has been waiting for in a big way.
Now, more than a year since traveling to Princeville and suffering a 42-6 loss to the 2018 Lincoln Trail Conference champion Princes, the Titans are primed and ready for tonight's 7 p.m. rematch at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.
"We went over there last year, and they kind of embarrassed us," said A-W coach Logan Willits. "Not that there's any teams we have ill feelings toward, but this is a game the kids have wanted since last year."
Not only are both squads sitting at 4-0 and off to 2-0 starts in the LTC, but both carry Class 1A state rankings into tonight's fray. Annawan-Wethersfield is ranked fifth and Princeville 10th.
According to Titan junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano, however, rankings and records go out the window when these teams meet.
"We've gone head-to-head with them quite a bit the last couple of years, so this is a rivalry game we definitely look forward to," he said. "We don't really look at the rankings much; we just know it's another game between two good, competitive teams."
Helping to stoke the rivalry further were the teams' two meetings during the 2017 campaign, both games of high importance.
During the regular season, the Titans edged Princeville 14-6, a win that helped A-W finish 7-0 and win the LTC title. However, the Princes got their revenge in the second round of the 1A playoffs, topping A-W 21-20 in overtime.
Then, last year's meeting decided the conference title, as Princeville went 7-0 and handed the Titans their only LTC setback. For A-W, tonight's game — and potentially next week's trip to face a Ridgewood squad that is also 4-0 — bring about the same scenario.
"We're preparing for this game now," said Willits. "We were hoping to get through the first four weeks unscathed, and we did. Now, it's here. Next week could be the same thing; the LTC is a tough conference, one of the best small-school conferences in the state, and we feel lucky to be in it.
"Week by week, every opponent gives us their best shot. We'll shift our focus after Friday, and think the same thing about Ridgewood."
Led by Quagliano's 1,001 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, plus Tuker Miller's 344 rushing yards and six TDs and Julian Samuels' 14 receptions for 364 yards and six TDs, the Titans have the weapons to compete with anyone.
Not only is A-W averaging 40 points per game — the same as Princeville — but it has given up just one touchdown in its last two wins, including last Friday's 28-0 shutout of Mercer County.
By contrast, the Princes allowed just seven points with one shutout in their first two games, but have surrendered 40 the last two weeks, including last Friday's 35-21 win over a winless United club.
"We are a consistent team that stays focused and gets the job done," Quagliano said. "If we keep doing our jobs, I think we'll come out good. It's going to be a great night."