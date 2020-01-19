A-W's VanHyfte EIU-bound

ANNAWAN — Attracting interest from college football programs spanning all three NCAA divisions, Drake VanHyfte has made his choice.

The Annawan High School senior and 2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Co-Area Player of the Year is set to continue his football career at Eastern Illinois University, and will sign his letter of intent on Feb. 5.

"After my visit down there, getting to meet with all of the staff and some of the players, and seeing the campus, a big part of my decision was the coaches; we share a lot of the same morals and values," said VanHyfte. "EIU is a program that's heading in the right direction."

Prior to his choice to become a Panther, VanHyfte had been looking at teams ranging from Division III Augustana to the Big Ten's Iowa Hawkeyes, with Southern Illinois (like EIU, an FCS-level squad) and D-II Central Missouri also on the short list.

Incidentally, VanHyfte's sister Morgan is a member of Central Missouri's women's basketball team, having transferred there from Illinois State.

His parents, Ted and Val VanHyfte, were D-I performers in football (Wake Forest) and basketball (Bradley), respectively. Oldest sister Celina played basketball at Southern Illinois; the third VanHyfte sister, Jayde, is hooping it up at Arizona State.