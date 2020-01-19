A-W's VanHyfte EIU-bound

ANNAWAN — Attracting interest from college football programs spanning all three NCAA divisions, Drake VanHyfte has made his choice.
The Annawan High School senior and 2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Co-Area Player of the Year is set to continue his football career at Eastern Illinois University, and will sign his letter of intent on Feb. 5.
"After my visit down there, getting to meet with all of the staff and some of the players, and seeing the campus, a big part of my decision was the coaches; we share a lot of the same morals and values," said VanHyfte. "EIU is a program that's heading in the right direction."
Prior to his choice to become a Panther, VanHyfte had been looking at teams ranging from Division III Augustana to the Big Ten's Iowa Hawkeyes, with Southern Illinois (like EIU, an FCS-level squad) and D-II Central Missouri also on the short list.
Incidentally, VanHyfte's sister Morgan is a member of Central Missouri's women's basketball team, having transferred there from Illinois State.
His parents, Ted and Val VanHyfte, were D-I performers in football (Wake Forest) and basketball (Bradley), respectively. Oldest sister Celina played basketball at Southern Illinois; the third VanHyfte sister, Jayde, is hooping it up at Arizona State.
"All of the coaches are such great people; my recruiting coordinator, coach (Benny) Boyd, was very straight-forward with me," said VanHyfte. "I feel like this is going to be a great fit for me. I'm thankful for this opportunity."
You have free articles remaining.
A defensive end for most of his prep career with the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder will move back to that slot as a collegian after making the switch to linebacker this past fall.
To say VanHyfte thrived in his one year as a linebacker would be an understatement. He finished with a team-best 163 tackles (81 solos), including 38 tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks, and was a Class 1A IHSFCA Class 1A All-State selection.
He was also a first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference pick on both sides of the ball for the second year in a row. Sharing Area Player of the Year honors with junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano, VanHyfte helped lead A-W to a 12-1 season and a spot in the 1A semifinals.
Now, he looks forward to helping rejuvenate an EIU program that last qualified for the FCS playoffs in 2015 and last won the Ohio Valley Conference championship in '13.
"I think I can come in and help the program be successful," said VanHyfte. "EIU has always been known for its football, and I know they're looking to turn it around. It'll take effort and hard work, but I feel like I can contribute. I'm going to give them my best effort."
The prospect of following in the footsteps of such past Panther greats as current New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and current San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo is equally appealing.
"Those are some name-brand guys," VanHyfte said, "so to wear the same uniform as them, that's huge."
A three-sport performer who has also played basketball and baseball, VanHyfte is glad to have made his choice, looking ahead to the rest of his senior year and then the next chapter in Charleston.
"Having this set in stone, it takes a load off," he stated. "Knowing where I'm going and what I'm looking forward to, this is huge for me."