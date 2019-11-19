KEWANEE — The five weeks he had to stay off the football field were perhaps the longest of Tuker Miller's gridiron life.
Sidelined by a strained groin just over halfway through the regular season, the Wethersfield junior running back/linebacker found himself watching the remainder of Annawan-Wethersfield's push to a Lincoln Trail Conference championship from the sidelines.
"It's really a struggle," said the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder. "It's tough. It makes you really care when you do get a chance to play again. I just had to cheer the team on, make sure to help keep my teammates' heads up and be the best support they have. It was all about doing as much as I could off the field."
Since returning to the gridiron two weeks ago, Miller has been limited to a defensive role only. However, this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter has been a force to reckon with on that side of the ball.
After recording 11 tackles with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in his first game back, a 30-26 win at Forreston in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs, Miller had four TFLs totaling minus-12 yards and finished with 10 stops in A-W's 20-13 quarterfinal victory over Morrison last Saturday.
"There's nothing like getting to play, and getting that adrenaline rush going," he said. "When I came back, I was a little sore, but the adrenaline was blocking that out. Once I suited up, got out there and started running around, it was game time. It was nothing after that."
Having first injured himself in a 28-0 Week 4 win over LTC rival Mercer County, Miller re-aggravated the groin in the following week's 22-7 victory over Princeville. Two weeks after that, he tried giving it a go in practice prior to the Titans' Week 8 matchup with West Central but was unable to return.
"That's when the coaches and I decided to wait until the playoffs to try and get back into it," he said. "Having to sit out for so long, the energy starts building up, and you really want to get back out there. I just wanted to do as much as I can on defense and play the best I could."
With Miller (36 total tackles, six TFLs) providing a spark with his return at outside linebacker, the Titans (12-0) are in the Final Four for the third time in the co-op's 12-season history and are set to welcome fellow unbeaten Lena-Winslow to Wethersfield Memorial Stadium for Saturday's 1 p.m. semifinal showdown.
A-W head coach Logan Willits feels that having Miller's presence alongside a solid linebacking corps that includes the Titans' top two tacklers, Drake VanHyfte (146 total tackles) and Mitch Lambert (75), has given the team the extra surge needed to reach the semis.
"Tuker's been huge. Having him back on defense has been a big blessing for us these last two weeks," Willits said. "We'd obviously love to have him back at 100 percent on both sides of the ball, but with his conditioning after sitting out that long, it's not possible now. But he's been a physical force for us. He's a big kid who moves really well, and he loves contact.
"You see him play up at the line of scrimmage from his linebacker position and making TFLs, he's wreaking havoc for a lot of teams."
After A-W wrapped up the first perfect regular season in its history and after the playoff pairings were announced, the plan was to bring Miller back to action for the second round. Knowing a place in the lineup was awaiting him helped Miller feel more at ease.
"There was definitely no doubt," he said. "The coaches were reassuring me that they'd get me back in, they weren't trying to keep me out. They kept me up to date and saying we need to rest you now, but come the second round of playoffs, especially against a tough team like Forreston, we'd get you going again.
"That helped me in taking it easy at practice, just resting up and getting myself ready to go."
With Lena-Winslow and its formidable ground game coming to town with a shot in next Friday's 1A state finals at DeKalb on the line, Miller is ready to let the adrenaline run wild once again.
"Football is always about physicality, and we love it," he stated. "We love to keep proving that we are physical enough. Le-Win has a strong run game, but I like the way we play. I like our chances. We'll see."