With conference crowns already atop their heads, the Annawan-Wethersfield and Morrison football teams rolled into the final week of the regular season still top 5-rated in Class 1A.
Neither local team managed to move up in the latest state football rankings from the Illinois Associated Press, though.
A-W (8-0) remained third despite sewing up an outright Lincoln Trail Conference title last weekend.
Morrison (8-0) stayed a step back in fourth even though the Mustags clinched no worse than a share of the Three Rivers Rock last Friday.
Those were the only local squads mentioned in Tuesday's second-to-last poll of the season.
You have free articles remaining.
However, in voting by sportswriters and broadcasters around the state, local conference clubs Sterling (second in 5A), Sterling Newman (seventh in 2A) and Princeton (seventh in 3A) remained ranked.
Statewide, there were a pair of new number ones in Rochester (4A) and Williamsville (3A).
Earning unanimous approval at the top spot were Lincoln-Way East (8A), East St. Louis (5A) and Lena-Winslow (1A).
Retaining No. 1 spots were Chicago Mount Carmel (7A), Chatham Glenwood (6A) and Fieldcrest (2A).
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline participates in the weekly nominating and voting process.