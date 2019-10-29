The Annawan-Wethersfield and Morrison football teams are both favored to reach the state semifinals next month by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters across the state.
However, both locals unfortunately can't make the Final Four, with the dynamic duo positioned in the same regional quadrant in Class 1A when the playoffs start this weekend.
A-W's Titans and Morrison's Mustangs were projected as semifinalists when they remained unmoved in the 1A rankings Tuesday, checking in at third and fourth, respectively, in the final poll of the season by the Illinois Associated Press.
Morrison even garnered one of the first-place ballots cast.
But while a quarterfinal collision is possible, the Titans (9-0) and Mustangs (9-0) also must contend with a quadrant including No. 10 Kirkland Hiawatha (8-1) and the defending state champ, No. 8 Forreston (7-2).
The only other local squad mentioned in the poll was Alleman (5-4), which received two voting points in 3A.
Another Western Big 6 Conference school, Sterling (9-0), did inherit the No. 1 ranking in 5A, with nationally-rated East St. Louis (9-0) moving up a playoff class and into the final top spot in 6A.
Also rated from local leagues are Sterling Newman (7th in 2A) and Princeton (7th in 3A).
The other new No. 1's statewide include Coal City in 4A (with last week's No. 1 Rochester moving up a class for the playoffs) and Clifton Central in 2A (taking over in a season-long back-and-forth with Fieldcrest).
Retaining the top spot in their classes, and thus favored to win state titles, are Lincoln-Way East (8A), Chicago Mount Carmel (7A), Williamsville (3A) and Lena-Winslow (1A).
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline participates in the weekly nominating and voting process.