Morrison joined fellow local unbeaten Annawan-Wethersfield among the state's top 5 teams in Class 1A football Tuesday.
In the latest rankings released by the Illinois Associated Press, both local squads benefitted from a loss last weekend by 2018 state runner-up Camp Point Central.
Annawan-Wethersfield (6-0) broke a voting tie for fourth with Camp Point Central, while Morrison (6-0) leapfrogged that club, moving from sixth last week to fifth this week.
Both A-W and Morrison also helped their respective causes with dominating victories. A-W's Titans rolled past Ridgewood, 44-0, in a battle of unbeatens for the Lincoln Trail Conference lead. Morrison's Mustangs remained in control of the rugged Three Rivers Rock race with a 42-0 whitewash of winless Bureau Valley.
Fulton (4-2) also received a vote in the 1A poll of sportswriters and broadcasters across the state. Fulton earned mention after knocking Orion (4-2) out of the 2A Top 10 with a 27-26 decision last weekend.
Orion and Rockridge (2-4) both received votes in 2A.
Sterling (2nd in 5A), Princeton (9th in 3A), Sterling Newman (7th in 2A) and Princeville (receiving votes) remain on the rankings radar from local conferences.
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline participates in the weekly nominating and voting process.
Statewide, checking in as unanimous No. 1s are Lincoln-Way East (8A), East St. Louis (5A) and Elmhurst IC Catholic (4A).
Also retaining top spots were Chicago Mount Carmel (7A), Chatham Glenwood (6A), Wilmington (3A) and Fieldcrest (2A).
Additionally, Lena-Winslow broke a voting tie for the 1A top spot with Upstate Illini conference rival Forreston.