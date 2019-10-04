CAMBRIDGE – Tied for the Lincoln Trail Conference lead with Annawan-Wethersfield, the Ridgewood football squad hoped to make a big statement against the Titans Friday night.
Instead, it was Class 1A's fourth-ranked Titans speaking loud and clear on a cool early-autumn evening here at Goff-Stahl Field. Scoring on its first three possessions, A-W set the tone quickly and never looked back in a decisive 44-0 victory over the Spartans.
“We just wanted to play Titan football, just come out and execute, and let the scoreboard do the talking for us,” said A-W junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano, whose own performance spoke volumes. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 105 yards and a fourth score.
“We knew coming in that Ridgewood is a good football team, but we've got some phenomenal athletes, and they were making phenomenal plays. All of us were trying to do what we could do, play our game and execute, and do what we do best.”
Friday's win puts the 6-0 Titans in sole possession of the LTC at 4-0 with three games remaining, including road trips the next two weeks to Mid-County and West Central.
“Our focus is always one week at a time,” said A-W coach Logan Willits. “We're going to make sure we're ready for Mid-County, who's next on our schedule. We're in a position now where we're in the driver's seat, but we've got to collectively stay on the gas.”
The Titans needed less than two minutes to get on the scoreboard after taking the opening kickoff, covering 63 yards on six plays, capped by Quagliano's 40-yard touchdown aerial to Julian Samuels (four receptions, 77 yards). Quagliano then ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Prior to that opening touchdown, Ridgewood (5-1, 3-1 LTC) had a chance for a defensive stop when it forced a fourth-and-1 at its 43-yard line. However, Reece Gripp battled for three yards and a fresh set of downs, leading to the Quagliano-to-Samuels scoring connection.
“That definitely helped us a bit,” Quagliano said of the quick first score. “It got our motivation going, both on the field and on the sidelines.”
On their first series, the Spartans tried to use some trickery on a fourth-and-1 play at their 34, but an illegal procedure call on a fake punt resulted in the hosts having to kick to the Titans, who answered with a 26-yard Quagliano TD run and a Gripp two-point run for a 16-0 lead.
Ridgewood's second series saw it reach its own 46-yard line after a 12-yard pass from quarterback Logan Nodine to Weston Brown. However, consecutive tackles for lost yardage by A-W senior linebacker Drake VanHyfte prevented the Spartans from gaining any momentum. A-W held Ridgewood to 71 total yards and five first downs.
“We knew Ridgewood is a good team, but all week, we put together a good game plan, and we executed it exceptionally,” said VanHyfte.
A-W then needed only five plays to cover 77 yards, including Quagliano's 26-yard touchdown pass to Kale Nelson with 8.9 seconds left in the opening period. Quagliano's two-point run put A-W on top 24-0.
“Our offense was pretty explosive,” said Willits, “but the No. 1 thing I thought was big in the first half was our defense kept getting off the field and letting a hot offense get the ball.”
The second quarter was more evenly played, with Ridgewood coming up with a big defensive stop at its 16-yard line early in the period. Eventually, though, the Titans made it a 30-0 game when Gripp scored from five yards out with 4:06 left until halftime.
Before intermission, the Spartans finally broke into A-W territory, reaching the Titan 46 with just over two minutes on the clock on a 14-yard pass from Nodine to Lucas Althaus. However, Nelson intercepted Nodine two minutes later to keep the hosts off the scoreboard.
The Titans scored two more times in the third period on a four-yard run by Samuels and Quagliano's 55-yard strike to Isaac Shaw, forcing a running clock and preventing Ridgewood from earning its playoff-clinching sixth win. The Spartans head to Biggsville next week to face West Central.
Annawan-Wethersfield, meantime, looks to hunker down and continue its quest for its third conference championship in the last four years.
“Obviously, being at the top of the LTC now, each team is going to give us their best shot,” VanHyfte said. “We've got to be ready for that. These next three games are still big for us.”
