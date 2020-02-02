Experienced Rocky girls ready for Big 6; Geneseo excited to host first conference meet

Rock Island bowling coach Jim Braet knows better than to say which team is the favorite going into any given meet.
But with three senior starters among its experienced returning lineup, the Rocky girls have a strong shot to win Monday’s Western Big 6 Conference meet at Lee’s Lanes in Geneseo.
A Big 6 title would be the Rocks’ first since they won the first two in 1986 and 1987 before girls bowling didn’t have enough teams to be an official conference sport from 1988-2011.
The Rocks were runner-up to Galesburg at last year’s conference meet by 167 pins.
“Bowling is kind of like golf, it can be fickle,” the 40th year Rocky bowling coach said. “You have a bad day and the other team has a good day, you can lose. We’re just hoping we can bowl solid scores for us, and we’ll have a good chance.”
Rock Island senior and St. Ambrose bowling commit Heather Motley leads the team with an average of around 200. The rest of the primary Rocky lineup averages above 180, including another SAU bowling commit, senior Kelsey Freeman, who has continued to improve in just her third year with the sport.
Bailey Tripilas is the team's third senior starter; sophomore Carli Gordon and junior Sarah Stevanovic can also contend for the team's top score. Motley was the individual Big 6 runner-up to Galesburg’s Chloe Day last year.
“They’ve all shot some big scores,” said Braet, whose team sits around a 5,500 average for six games, “and I’m hoping we can do that (Monday).”
You have free articles remaining.
Rocky bowled its high series of 5,881 to place third by 51 pins at the Feb. 1 Viking Invitational -- five Rocky girls bowled over 1,100.
Saturday’s Dixon Invite gave all but Galesburg a final tuneup competition for the Big 6 meet. Rock Island (5,578) placed fourth while United Township (5,136) was seventh, Sterling (5,075) was eighth, Moline (4,844) was 10th and Geneseo (4,819) took 11th.
Geneseo coach Mike Ostrowski said it’s exciting to be able to host a conference tournament for the first time.
Galesburg’s regular bowling alley, Northgate Lanes, closed. It gave Geneseo the opening to host the meet in just its third year as an official school sport.
Lee’s Lanes, which opened in 1960, also is one of the only bowling alleys still to feature wooden lanes as opposed to synthetic ones. Abbe Lanes in Abingdon, where Galesburg bowls home meets this season, has both synthetic and wood lanes.
Ostrowski says that can affect how the oil dissipates but it doesn’t necessarily make a huge difference scoring-wise for good bowlers.
He said his team has yet to break 1,000 pins in a game, but his lineup has been consistent. Geneseo's high series was 5,152 at Sterling’s MLK Invitational. Madison Holevoet and Jenah Hart have gone back and forth for the team's high average game.
“When everybody is on their game at the same time, we can post a decent number,” Ostrowski said.
The Geneseo coach tabbed Rock Island as the meet favorite.
“He’s consistently been at the top with his group,” Ostrowski said. “I’d be surprised if it’s not Rock Island that wins it."