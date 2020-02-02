Experienced Rocky girls ready for Big 6; Geneseo excited to host first conference meet

Rock Island bowling coach Jim Braet knows better than to say which team is the favorite going into any given meet.

But with three senior starters among its experienced returning lineup, the Rocky girls have a strong shot to win Monday’s Western Big 6 Conference meet at Lee’s Lanes in Geneseo.

A Big 6 title would be the Rocks’ first since they won the first two in 1986 and 1987 before girls bowling didn’t have enough teams to be an official conference sport from 1988-2011.

The Rocks were runner-up to Galesburg at last year’s conference meet by 167 pins.

“Bowling is kind of like golf, it can be fickle,” the 40th year Rocky bowling coach said. “You have a bad day and the other team has a good day, you can lose. We’re just hoping we can bowl solid scores for us, and we’ll have a good chance.”

Rock Island senior and St. Ambrose bowling commit Heather Motley leads the team with an average of around 200. The rest of the primary Rocky lineup averages above 180, including another SAU bowling commit, senior Kelsey Freeman, who has continued to improve in just her third year with the sport.