ALEDO — Mercer County senior Riley Coulter describes his cross country career as "the perfect underdog story."
"My freshman year, guys in my grade were way faster than me, and handfuls of them would just dust me," he said. "I just kept on working hard, and doing the little things. It's always about the little things."
It is that commitment to hard work and doing the little things right that has enabled Coulter to make continuous progress throughout his running career, up to last fall, when he capped his junior season by advancing to the Class 1A sectional meet for the first time.
With the goal of reaching the state meet in Peoria at the top of his list, this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter has shown his commitment to reaching the next level with two wins and a top 10 finish in his first three major races this season.
Coulter scored his two wins last week, first taking the Rockridge Invitational title with a time of 16:29, then winning last Saturday's Gary Coates Invite in Princeton, completing the 3-mile Zearing Park course in 16:21.75.
"I've been working hard since the winter of my freshman year to get here, and now it's finally paying off," said Coulter, who earlier in the season took seventh at Annawan-Wethersfield's Titan Invitational. "That's what I want other people to know, that hard work does pay off. You keep telling yourself that, you keep doing it, it pays off."
Last year's experiences, which also included a title-winning performance at the Monmouth-Roseville Invitational and a third-place run at the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet in addition to earning his first sectional berth, have only fueled Coulter's desire to work even harder in order to reach his ultimate goal.
"My favorite saying is, `A hungry lion hunts the best.' That's true. If you've never had something, you're going to work harder in order to get it," he stated. "Making my first trip to sectional last year, that really made me want to make state so bad, but I fell short. That's only made me a better runner and a better athlete.
"You're going to go down before you go up. That's driven me a lot. You've got to keep your head up and keep going. When things go up, they can go so much higher than they've ever been."
While Coulter continues to train hard, Mercer County cross country coach Peter Nelson has been quick to remind his No. 1 runner to not reach his peak before the season's biggest meets.
"As big as Riley's goals are, I think he's learned in four years of running that the most important days are sectionals and state," Nelson said. "He's enjoying the season and the success he's had since he put together a huge summer workout-wise, but at the end of the day, he's got the sectional and state dates circled."
In addition to his personal goals, Coulter is equally motivated by helping the Golden Eagles become a more solid squad.
With six freshmen on the MerCo roster, including his younger brother, Derek, Coulter feels like the Eagles can become a juggernaut to reckon with over the next few years.
"Don't sleep on Mercer County, team-wise," he said. "We're coming. We've got six freshmen, which is the most dangerous thing you can have in cross country. By their junior and senior years, they could be unstoppable.
"Having Derek on the team has been super-beneficial for both of us. I see a bright future for him, and for the rest of the team."