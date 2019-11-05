SHERRARD — At the outset of the high school cross country season, the Sherrard boys set for themselves a clear list of goals.
The Tigers came up just short of two of those mile-markers — capturing titles at the Three Rivers Conference and Class 1A Rock Falls Regional meets.
But Sherrard was not denied last weekend when a desired trip to state was on the line. Finishing in fifth place at the Oregon Sectional secured the Tigers the event's final state team berth.
"The biggest thing for us is that we kept being on the bubble of some of our goals; we missed winning the conference meet by two points (behind Erie-Prophetstown), then finishing five points behind Rock Falls (at the regional)," said Sherrard coach Ryan Buchanan. "We didn't want to miss out on the goal of getting down to Peoria."
Led by junior Jacob Belha's eighth-place time of 17:23.59, plus a top 30 race from Belha's classmate Dayton Hauger (27th, 18:14.13), the Tigers tallied 169 points and bested sixth-place Amboy by 18 points to earn their first team trip to Peoria's Detweiller Park in eight years.
"We were very fortunate it turned out the way we wanted to," said Buchanan, who got top 10 finishes from both Belha (fourth place) and Hauger (eighth) the week prior at Rock Falls' Centennial Park.
"Jacob has been our front runner, and Dayton's had a tremendous season too; he's really stepped up his game. The same goes for Mike (Gorey) and Noah (Bradarich).
"What's been awesome to me is that basically, our third through eighth runners have switched up every week," added Buchanan. "It's just been a real team effort, and it shows our depth as well."
In addition to Gorey, like Belha and Hauger a junior, and sophomore Bradarich, the sophomore trio of Ryder Roelf, Dylan Russell and Hayden Steagall have solidified the Sherrard lineup.
"It takes a team to be where we are; it can't just be one or two runners," Buchanan stated. "It's got to be all of us, and the kids really take that to heart. It's fun having a team so competitive with each other; you never know who the top seven will be each week. One guy gets better, than the other kid wants to get better, and everyone starts improving."
In addition to this season's success, which includes a first-place finish at Erie-Prophetstown's Panther Invitational and a silver medal at Annawan-Wethersfield's Titan Invite as well as a top 10 effort at Elmwood, the opportunity is there to build, as the entire roster will be back next fall.
In the meantime, the focus is on Saturday's 10 a.m. state race, which will be the sixth for a Tiger squad still seeking its first state trophy. Buchanan, though, is keeping his team's goal for this weekend modest.
"We're really pushing for a top 15 finish. That would be very respectable," he said. "I know this is the first experience there for them, and it's something to build on. But, this team keeps surprising me, so who knows what they could accomplish."