THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY MEET

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
When and where: Today at Bureau Valley North Junior High School in Walnut. The girls' race gets underway at 4:30 p.m., with the boys' race to follow.
Teams to watch: In the girls' competition, Sherrard has enjoyed something of a resurgence this fall, as displayed by fourth-place finishes at Princeton's Gary Coates Invitational and Bureau Valley's Dale Donner Invite, the latter of which is run on the same course as today's conference meet. ... Erie-Prophetstown returned a solid nucleus and could pose a strong challenge, along with Bureau Valley and Rockridge.
On the boys' side, Riverdale is the team to beat, as the Rams returned nearly their entire roster from a squad that finished second at the IHSA Class 1A regionals and fourth at sectionals. ... Sherrard could still mount a solid challenge despite graduating several key members of last year's Tiger squad that won a 1A regional title and took second at the sectional meet. ... Orion is another team to keep an eye on.
Individuals to watch: Among area girls' competitors, Sherrard junior Hailie Shemek has enjoyed a breakthrough season and looks to put herself in the hunt for a conference championship, with freshman teammate Beth Churchill also looking to be in the hunt for gold to continue a solid rookie campaign. ... Orion sophomore Olivia Thomsen has built upon her freshman-year success with an even stronger season, and is another solid gold-medal contender, along with E-P senior Dylan Chandler and Kewanee sophomore Natalee Martin.
For the boys, look for Riverdale's individuals to set the pace, particularly the junior duo of Tommy Murray and Landis Musser, who look to both contend for individual gold and lead the way for the Rams' formidable pack. ... Sherrard senior Adam Brimeyer is one of the key returners from last year's squad and is capable of challenging for his first individual TRAC title along with two other area senior standouts, Kewanee's Colin VanStechelman and Morrison's Brady Wolf. ... Orion junior Luke Moen is another to watch, having put together a consistently solid season.