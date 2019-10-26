ROCK FALLS — Dayton Hauger and the Sherrard cross-country team are glad to be near the top.
“It feels really great to be good,” Hauger said. “We had a good team a few years ago, but now I feel like we’re all really close and it feels more like a family. It’s great to be a Sherrard Tiger.”
The running Tigers finished second at the Class 1A Rock Falls Regional, just five points behind the host Rockets who placed first with 78 points. Sherrard was led by top-10 finishes from Jacob Belha (4th, 15:56) and Hauger (8th, 16:48). They were one of five local boys teams to qualify for Saturday’s sectional at Oregon.
Erie-Prophetstown (3rd, 98), Alleman (4th, 147), Riverdale (6th, 191) and Ridgewood (7th, 207) also advanced as full teams.
The Tigers were satisfied with their regional performance, but are hungry for more as they try to qualify as a team for state.
“I think that we have a really good chance to make it to Detweiller Park,” Hauger said. “We’re going to push ourselves early on in the week with our runs and taper off later on to be rested for Saturday.”
“I’m hoping that I can really push myself and stay close to Tyler (Kibling),” Belha said. “I know if I stay near him he can pull me to qualify for state. Setting the school record would also be great of course.”
Rockridge’s Kibling (3rd, 15:50) was one of four local qualifying individuals who were not on sectional qualifying teams. Also advancing to Oregon were Morrison’s Koby Brackemeyer (6th, 16:29), Annawan-Wetherfield’s Austin Early (11th, 17:12) and Kewanee’s Colin Vanstechelman (17th, 17:29).
Kibling qualified for state last year and set the school record at the Amboy Invite this year with a time of 15:30. He’s hoping to break his own school record and place Top 25 at state.
“No matter how hard things get in this next week, this is it,” Kibling said. “It’s my senior year and I just have to run as hard as I can until I don’t have the chance to run anymore.”
You have free articles remaining.
Dawson Smith of Rock Falls was the overall winner with a blistering time of 15:07.
Kewanee (8th, 210), Orion (9th, 213) and Annawan-Wethersfield (10th, 218) all just missed qualifying as teams in what was a close race for 7th place.
Rock Falls dominated the girls' race, with the Rockets top five runners all finishin in the top six. They outdistanced second-place Stark County (95 points) by 78 points. Orion (3rd, 119) was the top local team with Maryn Bollinger (13th, 20:20) leading the way. Alleman (4th, 129) and Erie-Prophetstown (5th, 158) were the other two local teams to advance to sectionals.
Crystal Musgraves (8th, 19:36) of Annawan-Wethersfield was the top local finisher and first of four local qualifiers on non-qualifying teams to punch her ticket to sectionals. Musgraves and teammate Danielle Johnson (22nd, 21:03) will represent the Titans at Oregon on Saturday. Sherrard's Addison Knox (19th, 20:53) and Sarah Gibson (24th, 21:13) both advance to the sectional run as did Ridgewood's Kendra Downing (10th, 19:37).
Musgrave qualified for state last season and has the intention of doing so again this year.
“Last year I learned that there are a lot of tough runners in the state,” Musgrave said. “Things get tougher as you go farther in the state series. Hopefully, I can make it down to Peoria again this year.”
Alleman placed fourth at regionals as a team, which might be a surprise to some as they weren’t able to field a full team at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet. Mattie Kindlesperger was the missing piece last Thursday at Quincy.
“A leg injury has been giving her trouble all year,” Pioneers coach Scott Stoll said. “It’s her first year doing cross-country and she doesn’t have some of the muscle development that other runners have. We rested her for the conference meet to give her time to fully recover for the state series. I think she has a great chance at doing well next week at Oregon.”
Kindlesperger (15th, 20:32) was joined by teammate Grace Moore (9th, 19:37) in the Top 15 and Moore is hoping for good things next week.
“Hopefully we can advance to state,” Moore said. “I think we will. I just keep telling myself to stick with the girl next to me and keep pushing myself to be better.”