3a Minooka regional: The Moline girls' harriers moved on to the Normal Community Sectional with a fourth-place effort of 123 points. Junior Lylia Gomez's 10th-place finish in a time of 18:53.9 led the Maroons.
United Township took seventh with 182 points and missed a sectional berth by 26 points behind Normal West. Still, three Panthers will be running in Normal on Saturday. Senior Brinley Rodgers (19th, 19:32.8), sophomore Maddie Miller (24th, 20:05.2) and junior Analya Sedano (38th, 20:55.2) are also sectional-bound.
Rock Island's Mackenzie Meirhaeghe (41st, 21:04.2) missed a sectional berth by just over two seconds; the Rocks finished 10th as a team with 274 points.
Yorkville rolled to the girls' team title with 15 points, led by junior and individual winner Helena Kleronomos (18:09).
In the boys' competition, both United Township (fourth, 126 points) and Moline (sixth, 150 points) advance to the sectional meet.
UT was led by senior Roberto Munoz's 11th-place, 16:10 clocking; Moline junior Jackson McClellan also posted a time of 16:10 and finished a spot behind Munoz.
Minooka (37 points) won the team title; Normal West's Charlie Wetzel took first with a time of 15:29. Rock Island placed 10th with 225 points.
Peoria Notre Dame 2A regional: The Geneseo's girls took third with 85 points and advanced to Saturday's Bloomington Sectional. The Leafs were led by a pair of top 10 finishers: sophomore Lacey Laxton finishing fifth in 20:32 and senior Lauren Belvel in seventh with a 20:50 clocking.
Galesburg (131 points) also advanced with a fifth-place finish. Peoria Notre Dame won the team title with 36 points. Morton's Emma Skinner (18:59.7) was the race winner.
Geneseo's boys also place third, tallying 81 points to finish behind first-place Morton (28 points) and runner-up PND (65). Morton's Sam Lange (15:52.7) won the individual title.
Maple Leaf junior William Plumley took third with a time of 17:06, two seconds behind runner-up Cade Zobrist of Morton.
Mercer County 1A regional: United finished seventh to advance to the Elmwood Sectional. Led by senior and individual runner-up Ann Gregory's 18:43.4, the Red Storm (141 points) bested the host Golden Eagles (168) by one place for the final sectional team berth.
Mercer County sophomore Bailey Hardin advanced individually as she finished 25th with a time of 21:49.5.
Monmouth-Roseville, which took ninth with 193 points, advanced senior Stella Narkiewicz (17th, 21:09.8).
On the boys' side, senior Riley Coulter led the Eagles with a second-place time of 16:11.5; Chillicothe IVC's Elias Bergman won the individual title with a 15:52 clocking.
Monmouth-Roseville senior Carlos Serratos also advanced, taking 18th with a time of 17:17.3.
Elmwood-Brimfield (34 points) won the boys' team title, and also took the girls' team crown with 24 points.