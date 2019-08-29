HAMPTON — Many runners were affected by the hot temperatures on Thursday evening at Empire Park for the 2019 Moline Invite, but that didn't stop the Moline junior duo of Lylia Gomez and Jackson McClellan from bringing the heat.
Gomez won the girls race with a time of 19:31, just outpacing second-place Geneseo junior Lacey Laxton by five seconds. McClellan had an easier time in the boys race with a final time of 16:05, beating senior teammate Tim Wolf by 19 seconds.
Both runners credited their summer workouts and recent practices with their success on the three-mile Moline home course.
"It was really hot on the front stretch of the race, but out by the river it wasn't too bad," Gomez said. "Coach (Tauwon) Taylor had us do a few long runs to prepare for this meet. I was a little sore coming in, but I knew what he was doing was going to benefit us in the long run."
"I was just charging through the heat," McClellan said. "I knew that it was going to be this hot. The heat doesn't really bother me until it isn't supposed to be hot later in the season. There's always a practice or a race later on where it is hotter than normal. My summer workouts really helped me keep my pace in this race."
Gomez led the Maroons to their first team title of the young season. Moline finished with 41 points as Emily Lopez, Madison Lodico, Eryn Robertson and Grace Vinzant all placed in the top 15.
Immediately after the race, Gomez gave high fives and shook hands with competitors and supported her teammates who had yet to cross the finish line. Sportsmanship is key to the junior Maroon.
"It's definitely something that's super important," Gomez said. "Everyone out there is trying their best and whether they're near the top or not, I want them to feel appreciated."
Geneseo and Davenport Central tied for second with 73 points, but the tiebreaker was awarded to Geneseo as their sixth runner — junior Megan Soria — outpaced Central's Chloe Yacapraro. United Township placed fourth with 83 points, Quincy was fifth at 93, and Rock Island wrapped up the field with 137 points. Alleman did not field a full team for a meet referred to as the Western Big 6 Conference Preview Meet.
While McClellan has taken home his share of gold medals in the past, Thursday's race meant a little more than usual.
"This was actually my first time winning on our home course," McClellan said. "It always feels good to run on the home course, but picking up an overall victory here is super special."
Despite the Moline boys duo of McClellan and Wolf finishing first and second, United Township came away with the team victory with 37 points. James Wright (16:35), Roberto Munoz (16:37) and Trey Heinz (16:40) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in a terrific pack. Logan Veloz (17:12) was eighth to fuel the Panthers.
"We had a great summer and I'm thankful that the kids are healthy," UT coach Chris Wallaert said. "Hopefully we're just scratching the surface with what we can do."
The Panthers' top five was rounded out by senior Logan Wisocki, who placed 17th with a time of 17:53. Wisocki was a surprise addition this year, as he had never run cross-country before.
"He's never run a race before in his life, and he's putting up great times," Wallaert said of his new senior, who ran track last spring. "He's a guy that we're looking at to drop time throughout the year and could really push us over the top."
Moline placed second as a team with 62 points, followed by Geneseo (81), Rock Island (87) and Alleman (144) in third, fourth and fifth.