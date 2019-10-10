{{featured_button_text}}
2018 Boys' X-C All-Star: Riley Coulter, Mercer County

Coulter

Every coach thinks that their team works the hardest or has the most heart. But Mercer County cross-country coach Peter Nelson might have a case for Riley Coulter.

The Golden Eagles star was the overall winner Thursday at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet at the Kewanee Dunes Golf Course. His time of 16:13 was 55 seconds faster then second-place Austin Earley from Annawan-Wethersfield.

“I’m extremely proud of how Riley raced,” Nelson said. "He has worked so hard this season and over the summer. Everyone says that, but day in day out, sometimes twice a day, he was working with me during the season to get better. He has an incredible desire for running.”

Coulter, the only senior, also is a good leader and mentor for an all-freshmen supporting cast. Among them is Coulter’s brother Derek, who was an all-conference finisher with a time of 17:45, good enough for fifth place.

“Derek has been a really good runner,” Nelson said. “He’s like a mini Riley. Derek has some really good years ahead of him and had a super race today, breaking the 18-minute mark for the first time.”

Other local all-conference finishers included third-place Nick Janson (17:18) and 10th place Keagan Hixson (18:17) from Ridgewood, and fourth place Coy McKibbon (17:40) from A-W.

Princeville finished first in the team results with 51 points, but Ridgewood was close behind at 55 points.

In the girls' race, Ann Gregory of United won by a wide margin with a time of 18:36. Second place Crystal Musgrave of Annawan-Wethersfield finished at 20:03.

Red Storm coach Jalynne Young is happy with how Gregory ran and cited how much she has improved in her career.

“It was definitely a great race for everyone,” Young said. “I’m proud of Ann and all of the team from where they all started. Ann finished around the 19-minute mark a lot last season but continued to drop time through the year.”

United's Bridget Brokaw (8th/21:06) and A-W's Danielle Johnson (10th/21:28) also earned medals. Ridgewood’s Kendra Downing (6th/20:43) and Mercer County’s Bailey Hardin (9th/21:11) also got all-conference honors among local athletes.

United placed third in the team results with 81 points, behind first place Stark County (51) and runner-up Princeville (68).

“We’re looking to get to the state meet this year,” Young said. “We have a full team this year which we haven’t had in a long time. We’re looking to finish strong in regionals and sectionals and have either the whole team or a couple of individuals make it to the state meet.”

