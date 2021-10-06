Lincoln Trail Conference cross country capsule

Lincoln Trail cross country
When and where: Today at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee, with Annawan-Wethersfield serving as the meet host. The girls' race gets underway at 4:30 p.m., with the boys' meet to follow.
Teams to watch: In the girls' competition, Mercer County has set itself up as the team to beat, having put together a strong season that includes first-place finishes at the Bureau Valley Invitational, Monmouth-Roseville's Titan Invite and the Macomb Invitational, as well as runner-up showings at the Princeton and Elmwood meets. ... The Golden Eagles' biggest competition could come from Ridgewood, which returned several key runners from a squad that won last year's LTC title and took third at the IHSA Class 1A Alleman Regional.
For the boys, Mercer County has turned in a solid campaign and could make it a golden sweep for the Golden Eagles; MerCo took second at Mon-Rose and third at Macomb as well as scoring top 10 finishes at Princeton (seventh place), Bureau Valley (ninth) and Elmwood (ninth).
Individuals to watch: Leading the pack for Mercer County is junior standout Eden Mueller, with classmate Mia Ward, senior Bailey Hardin and sophomore Sophia Santiago among those providing strong support for the young Golden Eagles. ... Ridgewood's one-two punch of junior Kendra Downing and sophomore Miranda Reed also look to be in the individual title mix; Downing was the LTC runner-up last fall. ... Other contenders include Annawan-Wethersfield junior Danielle Johnson, Stark County senior Ashley Orrick and Princeville freshman Alyvia Cowser.
For the boys, MerCo's standard bearer has been junior Derek Coulter, who heads to Midland looking to defend his individual conference title; however, junior teammates Lucas Arnold looks to throw his hat in the ring in terms of being a contender for the LTC's individual gold medal. ... Annawan-Wethersfield junior Aiden Earley is another to watch among the list of contenders along with Ridgewood sophomore Fernando Avila-Rubio and Princeville's young duo of sophomore Joey Bosch and freshman Tucker Sennett.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett