EDGINGTON — Rockridge cross-country standout Tyler Kibling knows that family matters, especially in a brotherly competition.
Kibling won Tuesday's Three Rivers Conference cross-country meet with a time of 16:45, which was just 37 seconds behind brother Caleb Kibling’s home course school-record time of 16:08. Tyler was happy with his time, even if it was just short of his brother’s record.
“I wanted to beat his time, but at the same time I didn’t,” Tyler Kibling said. “Going into the meet today, he had the home course record, and I set the away record at the state meet last season. We get to keep both of our names on the record board, side-by-side.”
Caleb couldn’t help but cheer on his brother.
“I wanted to be supportive, so I was cheering for him,” Caleb Kibling said. “But I wanted my name to stay up there, too. Both records get to stay in the family.”
Kibling and second-place Jacob Belha of Sherrard were the front two runners for the entire race, but Kibling stayed out front and extended his lead over Belha in the end to earn the individual title.
“It feels amazing,” Kibling said. “I was so happy the last 200 meters of the race. My whole family was here, so it felt incredible.”
Belha finished second with a time of 17:14 and Riverdale's Tommy Murray finished third at 17:24.
The team title went to Erie-Prophetstown for a second straight year with a close finish over Sherrard. The Panthers finished with 57 points and the Tigers were right behind at 59.
E-P’s Carter Jepson finished all-conference with a 14th place finish of 18:40 and said that his personal best in his first year of cross-country was one he will never forget.
“I knew my team got first last year and I wanted to help continue that streak,” Jepson said. “This feels really great.”
E-P had two other all-conference runners as Chris Link (17:32) finished fourth, Tyler Holldorf (18:07) was sixth, and Cameron Abell (18:47) was 12th.
Other local all-conference finishers included Allen Catour of Orion (7th/18:16), Brady Wolf of Morrison (8th/18:16), Gabe Johnson (9th/18:20) and Colin VanStechelman (10th/18:26) of Kewanee and Mike Gorey (11th/18:37) of Sherrard.
The Orion girls team repeated as TRAC champions, led to victory by individual winner Maryn Bollinger, who finished with a time of 20:58. Bollinger was proud of her team and herself for getting the titles.
“It feels amazing to win as a team for back-to-back years,” Bollinger said. “We brought a lot of hard work into this season and we’ve grown really close as a team. We have some great underclassmen who can hopefully continue to bring home the conference trophy for years to come.”
Orion finished with 33 points, eight ahead of second-place Princeton.
Brooke Norberg and Izzy Nordstom also earned all-conference honors for the Chargers. Norberg finished third with a time of 21:09 and Nordstrom was seventh at 22:08.
Local girls' all-conference runners included Jorden Robinson (8th/22:11) and Dylan Chandler (12th/22:31) of Erie-Prophetstown; Sherrard's Addison Knox (9th/22:14) and Sarah Gibson (15th/23:12); Rockridge's Chey Leaich (11th/22:24); and Kewanee's Haley Heeren (14th/23:00).