Prep cross country
State changes: The Illinois High School Association has added 13 individual runners (8 boys, 5 girls), and one boys’ team (Arlington Heights St. Viator), to the field of qualifiers for this weekend's state meet.
Per IHSA Policy, runners from Chicago Public Schools (CPS) were not eligible to run in the sectional races last weekend because they had been unable to participate in the regional races (Oct. 25-26) due to a teacher strike.
You have free articles remaining.
However, the Honorable Neil H. Cohen granted a Temporary Restraining Order on Nov. 1 that allowed for CPS runners to compete in the sectionals. Thirteen individuals and one team from CPS high schools qualified for Saturday’s state meet.
The runners and team that were displaced by CPS qualifiers will be added to the state final field.
“After being granted an exemption to run by the courts, the CPS runners and team earned their places in the state meet,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “However, given that they were not initially eligible to compete per IHSA rules, it seemed like a fair gesture to reward the individuals and team who lost their qualifier spots to them. We believe this is a fair recourse given the unique circumstances.”