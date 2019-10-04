The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus care about accuracy. Mistakes occur, however. Our policy is to correct errors of fact as soon as possible. If you see a mistake in the paper, please call it to the attention of sports editor Matt Coss via email at mcoss@qctimes.com or sports@qconline.com.
The name and finish of Sherrard's Dayton Hauger was accidentally omitted from Wednesday morning's story about the Three Rivers Conference cross-country meet. Hauger finished fifth overall in a time of 17 minutes and 46 seconds to earn all-conference honors. The Dispatch-Argus regrets the omission.