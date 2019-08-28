Last season, the United Township girls' cross country team had a slow start. However, hard work throughout the season allowed the Panthers to finish strong — place second at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet and advance to the IHSA Class 3A Quincy Sectional.
This season, Panthers' coach Damon Bautista hopes to get out to a quicker start.
"I've felt pretty good with where the team is at," Bautista said. "Last season was one of our most successful seasons we have had as a team in over a decade here."
"Overall, I think we're a team with a ton of depth. The sophomores are looking to make a big jump following last year. At the end of the day though, we're looking forward to the first race, even if it's just a measuring stick for how the season will go."
United Township has seven of its Top 10 runners returning this season, led by sophomore Maddie Miller and senior Brinley Rodgers. Millers is one of a group of five returning sophomores in the Top 10 and one newcomer.
"I want the team to show me what they've got every week," Bautista said. "We aren't really in it for the trophies. I just want every runner to improve week by week. Our depth used to be a concern and I'm hoping that this season our depth is one of our strengths."
Most teams would have the majority of their focus on the larger meets like the WB6 Conference Meet or regionals, but Bautista says his team should learn from every time they run.
"The smaller meets allow you to be more competitive with your teammates and to push yourself," Bautista said. "They should be able to get something out of each meet."
One goal that the Panthers have this year is to run well at Peoria's Detweiller Park, the site of the IHSA State Cross-Country Meet. Aside from learning the course, Bautista is excited to see how his girls react to a bigger, more competitive meet.
"Running at Detweiller is a wake-up call for a lot of runners," Bautista said. "No one really knows what it's about until they run there. The races are more physical and faster than any other meet. For the younger runners, Detweiller has a definitive learning curve."
However, that's just one of many goals on which UT's runners will focus.
"I don't like getting into detail on any one particular goal because we have several goals in mind as a team," Bautista said. "It's all about the small things."