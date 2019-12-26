2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Boys Cross Country All-Stars

You have free articles remaining.
Runner of the Year: Tyler Kibling, sr., Rockridge
Champion at Three Rivers Conference meet; third at Rock Falls Regional; 12th at Oregon Sectional; 40th at Class 1A state meet
Cameron Abell, sr., Erie-Prophetstown:
12th at Three Rivers Conference meet; 15th at Rock Falls Regional; 52nd at Oregon Sectional
Jacob Belha, jr., Sherrard
Runner-up at Three Rivers Conference meet, fourth at Rock Falls Regional; eighth at Oregon Sectional; 67th at 1A state meet
Koby Brackemeyer, sr., Morrison
Sixth at Rock Falls Regional; 10th at Oregon Sectional; 146th at 1A state meet
Riley Coulter, sr., Mercer County
Champion at Lincoln Trail Conference meet; 11th at Oregon Sectional; 71st at 1A state meet
Dayton Hauger, jr., Sherrard
Fifth at Three Rivers Conference meet; eighth at Rock Falls Regional; 27th at Oregon Sectional; 178th at 1A state meet
Trey Heinz, jr., United Township
Fifth at Western Big 6 meet; 21st at Minooka Regional; 22nd at Normal Sectional
Tyler Holldorf, sr., Erie-Prophetstown
Sixth at Three Rivers Conference; 14th at Rock Falls Regional; 51st at Oregon Sectional
Jackson McClellan, jr., Moline
Third at Western Big 6 meet; 12th at Minooka Regional; 14th at Normal Sectional; 152nd at 3A state meet
Roberto Munoz, sr., United Township
Sixth at Western Big 6 meet; 11th at Minooka Regional; 23rd at Normal Sectional
Tommy Murray, fr., Riverdale
Third at Three Rivers Conference meet; seventh at Rock Falls Regional; 16th at Oregon Sectional
William Plumley, sr., Geneseo
10th at Western Big Six meet; third at Peoria Notre Dame Regional; 16th at Bloomington Sectional
Tim Wolf, jr., Moline
Runner-up at Western Big Six meet; 13th at Minooka Regional; 34th at Normal Sectional
James Wright, sr., United Township
Fourth at Western Big Six meet; 19th at Minooka Regional; 29th at Normal Sectional
Honorable mention
Geneseo: Justin Johnson. Moline: Jon Hutton. Ridgewood: Nick Janson. Sherrard: Mike Gorey, Noah Bradarich.