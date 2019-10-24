CLASS 3A MINOOKA REGIONAL
When and where: Saturday at Channahon Community Park in Channahon, with the girls' race set for 10 a.m. and the boys at 10:45 a.m.
Local teams: Moline, Rock Island, United Township. Other teams: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Normal Community, Normal West, Yorkville.
Girls' regional notes: Moline comes in fresh from winning the Western Big 6 Conference title. Moline junior standout Lylia Gomez won the individual Big 6 crown in dominating fashion with a time of 18:56, outdistancing senior teammate and runner-up Emily Lopez (19:20). Freshman Eryn Robertson just missed a top 10 placing by taking 12th and provides added depth to a Maroon squad seeking its first regional title since 2002. ... UT, which last won a regional title in '05, got a Big 6 bronze-medal finish from senior Brinley Rodgers; she and junior Analya Sedano (13th at conference) were both key members of last year's sectional-qualifying squad. ... Rock Island sophomore Guinevere Carr was a sectional advancer at the 2A level last fall.
Boys' regional notes: United Township comes in seeking regional gold for the first time since 2012 after taking the WB6 team title; in that meet, the Panthers showed the strength of their pack as they placed four runners in the top 10, separated by 14 seconds. That quartet was led by senior standout James Wright, who posted a 16:10 clocking to place fourth, one spot and five seconds ahead of junior Trey Heinz. Senior Roberto Munoz and sophomore Logan Veloz checked in with sixth- and eighth-place conference finishes, respectively. ... Moline also looks to be in the mix for its first regional title since '08 after taking WB6 team silver with senior Tim Wolf and junior Jackson McClellan finishing second and third, respectively; junior Jon Hutton placed ninth. ... Rock Island seniors Aminia Mashimango and Tony VanDeWalle and junior Donovan Garro were also 2A sectional qualifiers a year ago.
Up next: The top six teams and the first five individuals not on a qualifying team, along with the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-place overall finishers if not on qualifying teams, advance to next Saturday's Normal Community Sectional.
CLASS 2A PEORIA NOTRE DAME REGIONAL
When and where: Saturday at Donovan Park in Peoria, with the girls' race starting at 10 a.m. and the boys race at 11 a.m.
Local team: Geneseo. Other teams: Bartonville Limestone, Canton, Dunlap, East Peoria, Galesburg, Morton, Peoria, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods.
Girls' regional notes: After finishing third in their debut appearance at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet, Geneseo's Maple Leafs look to mark the 10-year anniversary of the program's last regional team title by bringing home a first-place finish behind the leadership of senior veteran Lauren Belvel, who finished eighth at the Big 6 meet. Also scoring a top 10 conference finish was sophomore standout Lacey Laxton, who took fifth; junior teammate Avery Magerkurth placed 11th.
Boys' regional notes: Like the Geneseo girls, the Maple Leaf boys struck team bronze in their first Big 6 competition, and they look to parlay that into a second straight regional team title, which would be a program first; the Leafs took consecutive district titles in 1952-53. Junior standout William Plumley placed 10th at the WB6 Meet, with sophomore Justin Johnson and senior Colby Rapps taking 12th and 15th, respectively.
Up next: The top six teams and the first five individuals not on a qualifying team, along with the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-place overall finishers if not on an advancing squad, move on to next Saturday's Bloomington Sectional.
CLASS 1A ROCK FALLS REGIONAL
When and where: Saturday at Centennial Park, with the girls' race at 10 a.m. followed by the boys at 11 a.m.
Local teams: Alleman, Annawan-Wethersfield, Erie-Prophetstown, Kewanee, Mid-County, Morrison, Orion, Ridgewood, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard. Other teams: Bureau Valley, Rock Falls, Sterling Newman, Stark County, West Carroll.
Girls' regional notes: A sectional qualifier last year, Three Rivers Conference champion Orion takes aim at its first regional championship, but the going will be hard as host Rock Falls is coming off two straight regional titles and finished second at last fall's 1A state meet in Peoria. A trio of Chargers earned top 10 conference finishes, led by junior and TRAC champion Maryn Bollinger; senior Brooke Norberg and sophomore Izzy Nordstrom took third and seventh, respectively. ... E-P junior Jorden Robinson (eighth place) and Sherrard sophomore Addison Knox (ninth) were top 10 TRAC finishers, with Rockridge sophomore Chey Leaich (11th) missing top 10 by two seconds. ... Alleman, a 2A sectional qualifier last fall, did not field a full team for the Western Big 6 Meet. ... A-W's duo of sophomore Crystal Musgrave and freshman Danielle Johnson took second and 10th, respectively, at the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet, where Ridgewood freshman Kendra Downing placed sixth.
Boys' regional notes: Much like the girls' competition, the host Rock Falls Rockets are the team to beat after last year's postseason run included regional and sectional team titles and a 15th-place state finish. ... Three Rivers champion E-P and runner-up Sherrard each hope to pose a challenge. The Panthers' Chris Link took fourth at conference, with fellow senior Tyler Holldorf placing sixth; Tiger junior Jacob Belha was the TRAC runner-up behind Rockridge senior and 2018 state qualifier Tyler Kibling, while Belha's classmate Dayton Hauger took fifth. ... Besides Rockridge standout Kibling, Orion's Allen Catour, Riverdale's Tommy Murray, Morrison's Brady Wolf and Kewanee's duo of Gabe Johnson and Colin VanStechelman were all top 10 finishers at the TRAC Meet. ... Alleman returns half of last year's 1A sectional squad with juniors Gage Mowry and Michael Turner and sophomore Matt Baltz. ... A-W senior Austin Earley and freshman Coy McKibbon placed second and fifth, respectively, at the LTC Meet. ... Ridgewood junior Nick Hanson was the LTC bronze medalist, and sophomore teammate Keagan Hixson was 10th.
Up next: The top seven teams and the first five runners not on a qualifying team, as well as the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-place overall finishers if not on an advancing team, move on to next Saturday's Oregon Sectional.
CLASS 1A MERCER COUNTY REGIONAL
When and where: Saturday at Hawthorn Ridge Golf Course in Aledo, with the girls' race starting at 10 a.m. and the boys at 10:45 a.m.
Local teams: Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville, United. Other teams: Abingdon-Avon, Bushnell-Prairie City, Chillicothe IVC, Elmwood-Brimfield, Farmington, Glasford Illini Bluffs, Havana, Knoxville, Lewistown, Macomb, Manito Midwest Central, North Fulton, Peoria Heights, Princeville.
Girls' regional notes: United senior Ann Gregory looks to add a regional championship to her individual Lincoln Trail Conference title, while junior teammate Bridget Brokaw looks to build on her eighth-place LTC finish. ... Mercer County sophomore Bailey Hardin placed ninth at conference. ... Team-wise, LTC runner-up Princeville looks to contend with the likes of E-B, Knoxville and Macomb for the team title; Monmouth-Roseville looks to advance with four members of last year's sectional team back.
Boys' regional notes: Mercer County senior Riley Coulter looks to add his first regional title to his first LTC individual championship. ... Monmouth-Roseville senior Carlos Serratos was a sectional qualifier last year. ... LTC champion Princeville looks to use a strong pack to compete for the team championship.
Up next: The top seven teams and the first five runners not on a qualifying team, along with the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-place overall finishers if not on an advancing squad, move on to next Saturday's Elmwood Sectional.