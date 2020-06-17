Buchanan relishes time at Sherrard

When the job of head cross country coach at Davenport Assumption High School became available, it was too good an opportunity for Ryan Buchanan to pass up.

A native of Charles City, Iowa, Buchanan competed in both cross country and track and field at St. Ambrose University and still lives in Davenport. In fact, he lives less than a mile from the Assumption campus.

But before a math teacher's post and the chance to succeed Tim O'Neill as the coach of the Knights' boys' and girls' cross country teams opened up a month ago, Buchanan was steadfastly looking ahead to another season with Sherrard, as well as continuing in his position as the Tigers' head boys' track coach.

"Someone at my church told me about it, and initially it was just the cross country job, but luckily for me, the math spot opened up as well," he said. "I loved it at Sherrard and was obviously successful there, and there were moments I had at Sherrard that I'll never forget, the connections I made there with the kids and their families."

Buchanan spent the last seven seasons coaching Sherrard cross country and the last six coaching the Tiger boys' track squad following a one-year stint as an assistant.