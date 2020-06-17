Buchanan relishes time at Sherrard

When the job of head cross country coach at Davenport Assumption High School became available, it was too good an opportunity for Ryan Buchanan to pass up.
A native of Charles City, Iowa, Buchanan competed in both cross country and track and field at St. Ambrose University and still lives in Davenport. In fact, he lives less than a mile from the Assumption campus.
But before a math teacher's post and the chance to succeed Tim O'Neill as the coach of the Knights' boys' and girls' cross country teams opened up a month ago, Buchanan was steadfastly looking ahead to another season with Sherrard, as well as continuing in his position as the Tigers' head boys' track coach.
"Someone at my church told me about it, and initially it was just the cross country job, but luckily for me, the math spot opened up as well," he said. "I loved it at Sherrard and was obviously successful there, and there were moments I had at Sherrard that I'll never forget, the connections I made there with the kids and their families."
Buchanan spent the last seven seasons coaching Sherrard cross country and the last six coaching the Tiger boys' track squad following a one-year stint as an assistant.
"It can be hard as a young coach, coming into a new place, but what sticks out for me is how quickly the teams bought into me and what I was doing," said the 2013 SAU graduate. "It seemed like everyone was ready to jump in and give their best. I can't thank them enough."
A two-time NAIA national qualifier in cross country with the Fighting Bees as well as a national qualifier in outdoor track in the marathon, Buchanan had reached a peak of success the past two years at Sherrard.
In the spring of 2019, the Tigers' 4x400 relay brought home a Class 1A state championship, the first for the program in nearly three decades.
This past fall, Sherrard's boys' cross country team reached the 1A state meet in Peoria for the first time since 2011. A runner-up regional finisher, the Tigers took fifth at sectionals and 24th at state. Additionally, a pair of Tiger girls' cross country runners — sophomore Addison Knox and freshman Sarah Gibson — qualified for sectionals.
"That still sticks out in my mind," Buchanan said of his recent state experiences. "The cross country team should be strong, with everyone returning next year. I wish them the best of luck."
