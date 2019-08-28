Last season, the Rock Island boys' cross-country team failed to qualify for sectionals after placing seventh at the Class 2A Galesburg Regional.
However, three returning members from last season did gain experience at the sectional level as the Rocks claimed all five individual sectional qualifying spots.
Seniors Tony VanDeWalle and Aminia Mashimango and junior Donovan Garro advanced to the East Peoria Sectional last season. While they didn't advance to the state level, they gained valuable experience by racing against some of the toughest competition in the state, including eventual 2A state champion Mathias Powell from Mahomet-Seymour.
"I felt like we had a good day at the regional meet," Rock Island coach Jarrin Williams said. "We didn't advance as a team, but getting those five guys to the next level really motivated the guys to put in the work over the off-season."
Mashimango and Garro both led practices as captains over the summer for the team and feel ready for the upcoming season.
"We want other teams to see us as a threat," Garro said. "We put in the work all year and I know we can compete. It was really nice to see the team come out to the summer practices, and I know we all had a lot of fun while working together."
Garro was a key leader the last two years for Rock Island and Williams wants to see him grow into a more complete leader.
"Donovan is an organized leader," Williams said. "He was one of the guys organizing the summer workouts. He isn't as vocal as some of the other kids, but he leads by example and puts in the work required to be successful."
Garro spent much of the 2018 season as Rocky's No. 2 runner after being No. 1 for most of his freshman year. A sprained right ankle forced him to miss the first few weeks of last season. He's hoping to get back to top condition this year.
"I want to be toward the top again," Garro said. "I'll be competing against the rest of the team for the top spot, but regardless of what spot I'm in, I want to run well for the team."
While Williams wants his team to do well at today's Western Big 6 Conference preview meet, he knows that it's more important to be better in the latter parts of the season.
"We want to compete at the meet. We know other teams might not be at their best either," Williams said. "I think they've prepared enough to put themselves into the mix."