IN THE RUNNING

Coltin Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield: Threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns and racked up 283 total yards as the 3-0 Titans rolled to a 48-7 Lincoln Trail-opening win at United.

Jacob Kruse, Orion-Sherrard: Booted home four goals and added three assists in wins over Chillicothe IVC and Bartonville Limestone that extended O-S United's winning streak to five in a row.

Thomas Bumann and Ganon Greenman, Ridgewood: The duo's Top 10 finishes (Bumann fifth with a 77; Greenman ninth with an 81) helped the Spartan boys' golf squad to the team title at Kewanee's Boiler Invitational.

Courtney Baele, Annawan: The senior setter earned all-tournament honors at the Geneseo Volleyball Invitational, leading the Bravettes to second behind the host Maple Leafs.

Eric Robinson, Erie-Prophetstown: Racked up 166 total yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers moved to 2-1 with a 33-7 win at Sherrard.

Jayson Johnson, Orion: Had two fumble recoveries and a pair of TFLs to help spark the Charger defense in its 19-0 shutout of Rockridge.