CLASS 3A NORMAL
When and where: Today at Maxwell Park, with the girls at 11 a.m. and the boys at noon.
Area girls' team: Moline. Area boys' teams: Moline, United Township. Area girls' individuals: Maddie Miller (So.), United Township; Brinley Rodgers (Sr.), United Township; Analya Sedano (Jr.), United Township.
Moline girls lineup: Kiliegh Burge (Jr.), Liliana Flores (Fr.), Lylia Gomez (Jr.), Madison Lodico (Jr.), Emily Lopez (Sr.), Eryn Robertson (Fr.), Grace Vinzant (Jr.).
Moline boys lineup: Tristan Edwards (Sr.), Austin Garmon (Jr.), Zach Hemmen (So.), Jon Hutton (Jr.), Jackson McClellan (Jr.), Jon McMillan (Sr.), Tim Wolf (Sr.).
UT boys lineup: Trey Heinz (Jr.), Roberto Munoz (Sr.), Ben Rhodes (Sr.), Kade Rodgers (Fr.), Logan Veloz (So.), Logan Wisocki (Sr.), James Wright (Sr.).
FYI: The Moline girls' look to punch their ticket to state for the first time since 2012; the Maroons last brought home a sectional championship in 1990. Individually, Gomez qualified for state last fall, finishing 114th; she took 10th at last week's Minooka Regional with a time of 18:53.9. ... On the boys' side, Moline last qualified for state as a full squad 10 years ago, with its last sectional title coming in 1995; UT last advanced to state in 2012 and has never won a sectional team title.
CLASS 2A BLOOMINGTON
When and where: Today at Maxwell Park in Normal, with the girls at 9 a.m. and the boys at 10 a.m.
Area girls' team: Geneseo. Lineup: Jessalyn Belvel (Fr.), Lauren Belvel (Sr.), Anna Girten (Sr.), Lacey Laxton (So.), Avery Magerkurth (Jr.), Anna Pierce (Sr.), Megan Soria (Jr.).
Area boys' team: Geneseo. Lineup: Neo Colter (Sr.), Justin Johnson (So.), Isaac Kuster (So.), Bode Neff (So.), Lucas Nicke (Jr.), William Plumley (Jr.), Colby Rapps (Sr.).
FYI: Geneseo's girls look to make state as a full team for the first time since 2012 and also hope to contend for its first sectional title since 1998. None of the Maple Leafs' current lineup has competed at state. At last week's Peoria Notre Dame Regional, the duo of Laxton (20:32.7) and Lauren Belvel (20:50.4) both scored top 10 finishers, placing fifth and seventh, respectively. ... The Geneseo boys' last sectional title and state team berth came in back-to-back years (1998 and '99, respectively), and like the girls, none of the current Leafs have competed at state. At regionals last week, Plumley captured third place with a time of 17:06.5.
CLASS 1A OREGON
When and where: Today at Oregon Park West, with the girls at 10 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.
Area girls' teams: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Orion. Area girls' individuals: Kendra Downing (Fr.), Ridgewood; Sarah Gibson (Fr.), Sherrard; Danielle Johnson (Fr.), Annawan-Wethersfield; Addison Knox (So.), Sherrard; Crystal Musgrave (So.), Annawan-Wethersfield.
Area boys' teams: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Ridgewood, Riverdale, Sherrard. Area boys' individuals: Koby Brackemeyer (Sr.), Morrison; Austin Earley (Sr.), Annawan-Wethersfield; Tyler Kibling (Sr.), Rockridge; Colin VanStechelman (So.), Kewanee.
Alleman girls' lineup: Caroline Adam (Jr.), Lily Beardsley (Jr.), Mattie Kindelsperger (Jr.), Grace Moore (Sr.), Brianna Waller (Jr.).
Alleman boys' lineup: Cameron Britton (So.), Gunner Jacks (Fr.), Gage Mowry (Jr.), John Nonnenmann (Jr.), Diego Portillo (Jr.), Emil Rosin (Sr.), Michael Turner (Jr.).
E-P girls' lineup: Dylan Chandler (So.), Makayla Dornbush (Sr.), Kaitlin Hanrahan (Sr.), Grace Johnson (Jr.), Olivia Miniel (Sr.), Jorden Robinson (Jr.).
E-P boys' lineup: Cameron Abell (Sr.), Andrew Bomleny (So.), Luke DeNeve (Jr.), Alex Gustaf (Jr.), Tyler Holldorf (Sr.), Carter Jepson (Jr.), Darrien Voeltz (Sr.).
Orion girls' lineup: Maryn Bollinger (Jr.), Melaina Meisenburg (Fr.), Lily Moen (Jr.), Avery Noble (Jr.), Brooke Norberg (Sr.), Izzy Nordstrom (So.), Hayley VanDuyne (So.).
Ridgewood boys' lineup: Caden Bowers (Sr.), Keagan Hixson (So.), Nick Janson (Jr.), Joe Keever (Jr.), Lukas Maness (So.), Benny Melow (Sr.), Matt VanHyfte (So.).
Riverdale boys' lineup: Caleb Bollinger (Fr.), Lucas Butterfield (Jr.), Caden Ludin (So.), Tommy Murray (Fr.), Landis Musser (Fr.), Cameron Overton (So.), Peyton Sand (Fr.).
Sherrard boys' lineup: Jacob Belha (Jr.), Noah Bradarich (So.), Mike Gorey (Jr.), Dayton Hauger (Jr.), Ryder Roelf (So.), Dylan Russell (So.), Hayden Steagall (So.).
FYI (girls): Both Erie-Prophetstown and Orion seek their first sectional titles and state team berths, while Alleman last qualified for state as a full squad in 2014; the Pioneers' lone sectional title came in 1990, when they placed third at the 1A state meet. ... Individually, A-W's Musgrave and Orion's Bollinger made their state debuts last fall, finishing 108th and 122nd, respectively. ... At last weekend's Rock Falls Regional, the trio of A-W's Musgrave (19:36), Alleman's Moore (19:37) and Ridgewood's Downing (19:37) placed eighth through 10th, respectively.
FYI (boys): Alleman's last sectional-title team and last state-qualifying squad came in 2012 and '13, respectively. ... Both E-P and Sherrard last qualified for state in 2011; prior to the co-op, Erie won a sectional title and took second at the 1A state meet in 1983. ... Both Ridgewood and Riverdale have yet to win a sectional team title or qualify for state. ... Individually, Rockridge's Kibling reached state for the first time last season, finishing in 54th place; Brackemeyer qualified as a sophomore two years ago and took 40th place. ... At regionals, Sherrard's Belha (15:56) and Hauger (16:48) took fourth and eighth, respectively. Kibling was third with a 15:50 clocking and Brackemeyer was sixth in 16:29; also cracking the top 10 were Riverdale's Murray (seventh, 16:42), Alleman's Mowry (ninth, 16:51) and Ridgewood's Janson (10th, 16:58).
CLASS 1A ELMWOOD
When and where: Today at Maple Lane Country Club, with the girls at 10 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.
Area girls' team: United. Area girls' individuals: Bailey Hardin (So.), Mercer County; Stella Narkiewicz (Sr.), Monmouth-Roseville. Area boys' team: Mercer County. Area boys' individual: Carlos Serratos (Sr.), Monmouth-Roseville.
United girls' lineup: Danielle Bowling (Jr.), Bridget Brokaw (Jr.), Natalie Gillette (Sr.), Ann Gregory (Sr.), Josie McElwee (So.), Makaela Robinson (So.).
Mercer County boys' lineup: Lucas Arnold (Fr.), Derek Coulter (Fr.), Riley Coulter (Sr.), Zach LaRue (Fr.), Dylan Sproston (Fr.), Blair Wilkerson (Fr.).
FYI: Both the United girls and the MerCo boys' harriers look for their first sectional titles and team berths at the state meet. None of the members of either team, nor the individuals competing today, have advanced to next weekend. ... The Golden Eagles' Riley Coulter is coming off a second-place finish at last Saturday's Mercer County Regional, posting a time of 16:11.5; the Red Storm's Gregory also took silver in the girls' meet with a time of 18:43.4, less than six seconds behind Knoxville senior Breena Shreeves.
Up next: In all three classes, the top five teams and the first seven individuals not on a qualifying team, along with the eighth-, ninth- and 10th-place overall finishers if not on an advancing team, move on to next Saturday's 1A state meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park.