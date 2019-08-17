THREE RIVERS
Conference meet: Oct. 1 at Rockridge High School, Edgington. Defending team champion: Erie-Prophetstown. Defending individual champion: Spencer Mauch, Sterling Newman.
Teams to watch: After being separated by seven points at last year's TRAC meet, look for E-P and Newman to again battle it out for team supremacy this fall. Both squads lost their top two runners to graduation. Both also return the bulk of their lineups from sectional-qualifying teams, with the Panthers holding an edge due to experience. However, the Comets are coming off the experience of qualifying for state for the seventh straight year, having placed 17th out of 26 teams last fall. ... Another possible contender is Sherrard, which returns the bulk of its lineup, including a pair of top 20 conference finishers. ... Orion, which took third at conference and qualified for sectionals, lost several key runners to graduation.
Individuals to watch: With Newman's 1-2 punch of conference champion Mauch and runner-up Shay Hafner having graduated, Morrison senior Koby Brackemeyer looks to step up and claim his first individual Three Rivers championship. Brackemeyer is one of just two top 10 conference placers who are back. The other is E-P senior Chris Link, another strong candidate for individual title honors. ... Link's Panther teammate, senior Cameron Abell, missed a top 10 TRAC showing by just under 20 seconds, and along with classmate Tyler Holldorf, will anchor the E-P lineup. ... Rockridge senior Tyler Kibling is coming off a trip to state, where he placed 54th, and is another strong candidate for an individual conference title. ... Sherrard junior Jacob Belha finished 14 seconds shy of a top 10 conference finish. His younger teammates, sophomores Ryder Roelf and Dylan Russell, will anchor the Tigers' lineup.
LINCOLN TRAIL
Conference meet: Oct. 10 at the Kewanee Dunes Golf Club. Defending team champion: Mid-County. Defending individual champion: Caelin Foley, Mid-County.
Teams to watch: Reigning champion Mid-County does lose its top runner in Foley, who capped his prep career with a 22nd-place finish at the Class 1A state meet in Peoria, but the Cougars return four of their six runners from a sectional-qualifying squad and should be very much in the LTC title picture again this fall. ... League runner-up Mercer County will provide a solid challenge, however; the Golden Eagles return two of their three top 10 conference finishers from last year and look to gain ground after falling 20 points short of Mid-County in the team-title race.
Individuals to watch: For Mid-County, the senior duo of Lorin Peterson and Cal Larson both finished among the top 10 at last year's LTC race, and figure to among a crowded group of individuals looking to succeed Foley as individual champion. ... That group includes MerCo senior Riley Coulter, the league bronze medalist who also qualified for sectionals, and two of his younger teammates, junior Braxton Kellett and sophomore Dalton Koenig Plath. ... Annawan-Wethersfield senior Austin Earley finished less than 30 seconds behind Foley last year as he placed second. ... Ridgewood sophomore Keagan Hixson was a top 15 conference placer and looks to trend upward.