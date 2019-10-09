LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY MEET

When and where: Today at Kewanee Dunes Golf Club. The girls' race starts at 1 p.m., with the boys' race to follow.

Teams to watch: With four top 10 finishers at last year's LTC meet back, Stark County is a strong favorite to repeat as girls' conference champions. ... Perennial power Annawan-Wethersfield has had to retool with a youthful roster and looks to battle it out with Mercer County for second place, as the Golden Eagles only lost one runner from last year's third-place squad. ... In the boys' competition, the race for team gold is much more crowded, with teams from reigning conference champ Mid-County to last year's fifth-place A-W squad could come out on top, with Mercer County, Princeville and Ridgewood also serious contenders.

Individuals to watch: On the girls' side, Stark County senior Olivia Frail looks to defend her individual championship, with classmate Josie Price, junior Lena Becker and sophomore Ashley Orrick all coming off top 10 races in 2018. ... Two other seniors, United's Anne Gregory and Princeville's Sorin Hilsabeck, could be in the running for gold, along with A-W sophomore Crystal Musgrave.

In the boys' meet, A-W senior Austin Earley looks to take the next step after last year's runner-up finish, as reigning individual champion Caelin Foley of Mid-County has graduated. ... MerCo senior Riley Coulter and his Mid-County counterpart, Lorin Peterson, also look to be solid contenders to take Foley's place at the head of the Lincoln Trail.