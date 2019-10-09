KEWANEE — Throughout a good part of the decade, the Annawan-Wethersfield girls' cross country program has been one of the best, both on an area- and state-wide basis.
In a five-season period spanning 2013-17, the Titans qualified for the Class 1A state meet in Peoria four times, winning three regional and sectional titles in that span. The high point came in '14 when A-W brought home a third-place trophy from Detweiller Park.
This season, however, has been something of a rebuilding year for Annawan-Wethersfield, which features a youthful five-runner lineup, with the most experienced runner being junior Cora Rusk, a member of the Titans' 2017 state squad.
"It's a small team, but we've got a great group of five girls that hopefully turns into more next year," said A-W coach Creston Fenn. "They've started to learn what hard work does, what commitment and being a 24-hour runner does. We use that as part of the narrative, to inspire them to keep on keeping on. That's the great thing about running, you're always going to get better."
As his squad prepares for today's Lincoln Trail Conference Meet at Kewanee Dunes Golf Club, Fenn has shared with his runners stories of some of the recent A-W greats who put the program on the map.
"I like using stories as learning experiences for our current runners," he said. "We talk about Whitney (Johnson) and Kirstie (Ramsey), Olivia (Draminski) and Joycelyn (VanAntwerp), the great runners we've had and the great moments they created. Runners like that were developed; they just didn't happen."
Among the current Titans, sophomore Crystal Musgrave has already made an early mark. She qualified for the state meet last fall, finishing 108th with a time of 19:42.72, and has parlayed that into a solid second season as she and Rusk have taken the leadership reins.
Augmented by sophomore Riley DeMay and freshmen Danielle Johnson and Olivia McClelland, the Titans' core duo could be laying the groundwork for more A-W greatness.
"Crystal is a captain this year, and she's done such a great job of being our rock," said Fenn, "and Cora has done a great job as our most experienced (runner)."
Title shot for A-W boys' harriers? In today's LTC boys' competition, Fenn feels Princeville could be the team to beat, but also feels his A-W harriers have more than a passing chance at contending for a conference championship as well.
Led by the senior duo of Austin Earley and Max McClelland, the Titans have gotten a boost to their lineup from the addition of two solid freshmen in Earley's younger brother Aiden, and Clay McKibbon, who has benefitted from working out alongside the older Earley.
"These guys remind me a lot of our early girls' teams, in that they keep on improving and getting better," Fenn said. "Princeville is a great team, but if we have a great day, I think we can compete with them. We can compete for a top 3 spot in the conference, for sure."