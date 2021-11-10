A-W all-stater Anderson glad she gave cross country a shot

"One of my goals was to definitely win the LTC again, along with getting to state," she said. "It was my first meet in a month, so it was kind of a challenge, but I still did it. Coach had given me workouts to do every day, so I knew I would be prepared."

Once the postseason rolled around, Anderson likewise repeated her 2020 regional outcome as she finished second at Peru St. Bede. Advancing to the Oregon Sectional, she finished 13th, but her time of 20:33.75 was good enough to punch her state ticket.

"I knew I had a pretty good chance; I just had to run my race and hope it was good enough," she said. "I was down in my placement (after finishing seventh at the Seneca Sectional last fall), and I didn't run that good, but I just needed to make it to state."

Last Saturday's all-state finish is just the latest chapter in what already has been a successful prep athletic career for Anderson.

Last spring, she qualified for the Class 1A state track and field meet in the 800 and 1600 meter events. This fall also marked her second year of varsity volleyball as she helped Wethersfield's Lady Geese to a 23-13 finish.