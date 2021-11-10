A-W all-stater Anderson glad she gave cross country a shot

KEWANEE — The Greek philosopher Aristotle is purported to have coined the phrase "everything happens for a reason."
Those words best describe the cross country career of Wethersfield High School sophomore Kennady Anderson.
A junior-high standout in volleyball and track, Anderson was set to begin her high school volleyball career in the fall of 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.
With volleyball among the fall sports shelved until the following spring, a friend of Anderson's talked her into giving a new sport a shot.
"My freshman year, I wasn't really going to go out for cross country, but my friend Danielle (Johnson) kept trying to talk me into it,'' Anderson said. "If volleyball had started on time, I wouldn't have gone out. When it got moved, I tried cross country out."
As it turned out, Anderson's friend became one of her teammates with the Annawan-Wethersfield cross country co-op, and thus can take some credit for the discovery of one of the area's top distance running talents.
Returning to both cross country and volleyball as a sophomore this fall, this week's Illinois Pacesetter managed to juggle both sports successfully as she became just the fourth runner in A-W history to earn an all-state medal.
"It's pretty incredible," said Annawan-Wethersfield coach Creston Fenn. "There's enough responsibility to take on one sport, but to take on two and be equally important to both teams. ... Not many people would want to take that much responsibility on."
Running a limited cross country schedule due to her commitments with the Wethersfield volleyball squad, Anderson got to run at Detweiller Park in Peoria for the first time last Saturday at the Illinois Class 1A state meet.
Rising to the occasion with a personal record time of 18:29.31 on the three-mile course, she finished in 24th place to join former Titan standouts Olivia Draminski (2015), Whitney Johnson (2016) and Kirstie Ramsey (2013, '14, '15) — along with Wethersfield's Beth Martin (1997) — as an all-stater.
"Coach Fenn wanted me to write down what my goals were for this season, and one of them was to get top 25 at state," Anderson said. "I wanted to see how far I could push myself. To do that, it felt really good."
During the regular season, Anderson only competed in three meets — A-W's Titan Invitational along with the Elmwood and Galesburg invites — leading up to the Lincoln Trail Conference meet.
Still, that did not stop her from repeating as LTC individual champion with a time of 19:22.1, edging Ridgewood sophomore standout Miranda Reed by just over two seconds.
"One of my goals was to definitely win the LTC again, along with getting to state," she said. "It was my first meet in a month, so it was kind of a challenge, but I still did it. Coach had given me workouts to do every day, so I knew I would be prepared."
Once the postseason rolled around, Anderson likewise repeated her 2020 regional outcome as she finished second at Peru St. Bede. Advancing to the Oregon Sectional, she finished 13th, but her time of 20:33.75 was good enough to punch her state ticket.
"I knew I had a pretty good chance; I just had to run my race and hope it was good enough," she said. "I was down in my placement (after finishing seventh at the Seneca Sectional last fall), and I didn't run that good, but I just needed to make it to state."
Last Saturday's all-state finish is just the latest chapter in what already has been a successful prep athletic career for Anderson.
Last spring, she qualified for the Class 1A state track and field meet in the 800 and 1600 meter events. This fall also marked her second year of varsity volleyball as she helped Wethersfield's Lady Geese to a 23-13 finish.
"I wanted to see her running again this fall, but I wanted Kennady to want it," said Fenn. "Every day she's go home after volleyball practice, eat dinner, do her homework, then go downstairs to her treadmill and do her workouts.
"If she wasn't passionate about it, she wouldn't be running at 8 every night after a full day."
So passionate, in fact, that Anderson plans to maintain the same schedule in the future.
"I'm going to keep doing both," she said. "I want to try and improve my times next year, get back down to state and finish even higher in the top 25."
Everything does happen for a reason. Kennady Anderson is proof of that.