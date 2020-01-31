QC SPORTS SHORTS

Prep boys bowling

Gorgas struggles at state: Riverdale junior Jordan Gorgas did not have the kind of day he was hoping for at the IHSA state boys bowling tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon on Friday.

Gorgas opened the day with 527 series and followed with a 523 that left him near the bottom of the field with a 175 average. His high game for the day was a 199 that came in the afternoon session.

Machesney Park (Harlem) jumped to the top of the team leaderboard with a 6,613 six-game total that was 193 ahead of second-place Vernon Hills. Harlem was led by senior Ethan Pash who averaged 264.8 for his six games. He opened the day with a fabulous 832 series (256-287-289) and followed with a 280-236-241—757 afternoon set.

Geneseo's Reed honored by IHSTCA: Geneseo tennis coach Kevin Reed was recognized Friday as a Regional Coach of the Year in Class 1A boys tennis by the Illinois High School Tennis Coaches Association for 2019. The tennis coach of 20-plus years led the boys team to a runner-up finish in the NIB 12 and second place at the Rochelle sectional, where Luke Chaney and Ryan Morgan qualified for state doubles.

