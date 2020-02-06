Practice pays off for RI's Freeman

A relatively short bowling history hasn’t stopped Rock Island's Kelsey Freeman from excelling in the sport. Unlike many standout bowlers, Freeman didn’t grow up bowling in junior leagues.
She didn’t even bowl to start her freshman year, instead going out for basketball.
The senior, in her third full year of bowling, used a dedication to practice to consistently improve her game, and the hard work eventually was rewarded with a runner-up finish at the Western Big 6 Conference meet in Geneseo on Monday, where the Rocks won their first conference title since 1987.
“I practiced — a lot,” said Freeman, a St. Ambrose bowling commit. “I took practice seriously. I just kept improving myself so I could be the best version of myself, and it paid off.”
At the Big 6 meet, Freeman bowled a 1,233, a personal best and just 20 pins out of first place. Freeman posted a 1,019 at last year’s conference meet.
Having a classmate like Heather Motley, an experienced Rocky bowling standout, also helped Freeman’s rise.
The two met in fourth grade, but Freeman said they became closer freshman year.
You have free articles remaining.
“She was just like, ‘Hey, come out for the bowling team, it will be fun,’” Freeman said. “So I came out and found I loved it from the very first time I threw my ball. I knew it was the sport for me. I knew it.”
Both Freeman and Motley are committed to bowl at St. Ambrose, and fellow senior Bailey Tripilas plans to join them. All three placed Top 5 at the Big 6 Meet. Geneseo grad Emily Pobanz is a freshman on the SAU bowling team; United Township and SAU grad Kayla Crawford is a first-year assistant coach under Eric Littig.
Rocky bowling coach Jim Braet noted Freeman has the shortest history of bowling competition among the team’s varsity starters, but that has hardly limited her ceiling.
“She’s just gradually improved, so I think her best days are ahead of her in college,” Braet said. “She’s getting better all the time.”
Braet referenced another Rocky bowling standout who started in another sport, Deena Fuller, who played volleyball before catching the bowling bug. Fuller went on to place fourth at state her senior year in 2000, when the Rocks placed 12th as a team.
Fuller was also later an assistant coach for Braet.
“She wasn’t very good in the beginning, but she went to St. Ambrose and bowled in college,” Braet said of Fuller. “Kelsey’s kind of following that lead.”
Freeman and a consistently solid Rocky team hope to continue to make some history of their own, starting with Saturday’s Sterling Regional at Blackhawk Lanes.
“It’s something she really fit into,” Braet said of Freeman’s brief bowling career. “Hopefully she has quite a bit more left."