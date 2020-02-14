You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Panthers peaking ahead of hosting sectional bowling
View Comments
PREP GIRLS BOWLING

Panthers peaking ahead of hosting sectional bowling

{{featured_button_text}}
United Township Logo
Submitted

The United Township girls bowling team has been peaking ahead of hosting Saturday’s IHSA sectional at Highland Park Bowl.

UT sophomore Regina Harmening is a striking example of what clicking at the right time can do. After setting a personal high to win the Western Big 6 Conference Meet individual crown, Harmening rolled a new high of 1,280 to win gold at the Sterling Regional last weekend.

But the Panthers aren’t alone locally in posting strong scores.

Not only did Rock Island and UT take first and second at the regional, but fellow Big 6 mates Sterling and Galesburg took the next two team spots. Seven of the 10 individual advancers also came from schools in the Quad-Cities area.

Moline did not advance as a team, but four Moline girls advanced individually.

UT's Panthers were well behind Rocky’s total of 5,760, but a 5,325 was the team’s best mark of the season so far.

Harmening is a big part of that, along with coach Sharon Krack’s ability to optimize her lineup by shuffling seven bowlers.

“She’s worked hard this season and learned a lot,” Krack said of Harmening, who is also her niece. “This year she’s paid attention and she’s motivated by the team around her.”

Things have fallen in place for the young sophomore, who may be shy when it comes to getting recognition, but her game has spoken for itself as she has found her groove.

“She’s a great girl and likes to do well but doesn’t like the attention,” Krack said. “She likes the game.”

Harmening bowled at the sectional last year, along with senior Ashlyn Burkeybile, who qualified for state individually last season and as a freshman with the whole team.

UT hasn’t hosted the sectional since 2013, which Krack hopes can be an advantage against strong visiting teams such as Minooka and Joliet West, which finished third and fourth in the state last year. Krack says those teams also have not bowled at Highland Park in recent years.

Krack says bowling in various settings and conditions has benefited the team this year. The 27th-year head coach, who recorded her 200th win this past December, has said steady improvement throughout the season has been a recurring theme for her Panthers, who have had a state bowler each of the last five years. UT advanced to state as a team in 2016 and '17.

“Every weekend, just trying to get better as a team,” Krack said. “This is a nice group. They get along well and support each other. They want to do well to help the team.”

United Township Sectional girls bowling meet

Today: at Highland Park Bowl in Moline, shortly after 9 a.m.

Local teams competing: Rock Island, UT

Local individuals: Geneseo: Jenah Hart, Madison Holevoet. Moline: Regyn Buffington, Morgan Jasper, Nivena McCoy, Kallyn Hann. Kewanee: Mya Mirocha.

Other teams competing: Galesburg, Sterling, Minooka, Joliet West, Morris, Joliet Central, Hoopeston, Streator, Taylorville, Pana.

Defending team champion: Joliet West (6,124)

Defending individual champion: Brooklinn Chavez, Joliet West (1,388)

Advancing to state: The top four teams, along with the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Rockford's Cherry Bowl next Friday and Saturday.

FYI: Rock Island has placed fifth at the sectional two years in a row and was 235 pins short of advancing to state last year … The Rocks last advanced to state as a team in 2010.

UT senior Ashlyn Burkeybile advanced to state individually last year. … The Panthers have had at least one state qualifier for the last five years. … Geneseo’s last state bowler was Emily Pobanz last year. … RI’s last state bowler was Lynzee Quade in 2017. … Moline last had state qualifiers in 2016, when the Maroons won the sectional title to advance as a team; that was the most recent local team to win a sectional. … Kewanee has not had an individual qualify for state in at least 23 years, when IHSA’s online results began; the KHS team qualified in 1988, which coach Marland Rachel believes is the last time a bowler reached state.

The last local bowler to win an individual sectional title was Moline's Jessica Howell in 2013.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News