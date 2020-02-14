Panthers peaking ahead of hosting sectional bowling

The United Township girls bowling team has been peaking ahead of hosting Saturday’s IHSA sectional at Highland Park Bowl.

UT sophomore Regina Harmening is a striking example of what clicking at the right time can do. After setting a personal high to win the Western Big 6 Conference Meet individual crown, Harmening rolled a new high of 1,280 to win gold at the Sterling Regional last weekend.

But the Panthers aren’t alone locally in posting strong scores.

Not only did Rock Island and UT take first and second at the regional, but fellow Big 6 mates Sterling and Galesburg took the next two team spots. Seven of the 10 individual advancers also came from schools in the Quad-Cities area.

Moline did not advance as a team, but four Moline girls advanced individually.

UT's Panthers were well behind Rocky’s total of 5,760, but a 5,325 was the team’s best mark of the season so far.

Harmening is a big part of that, along with coach Sharon Krack’s ability to optimize her lineup by shuffling seven bowlers.

“She’s worked hard this season and learned a lot,” Krack said of Harmening, who is also her niece. “This year she’s paid attention and she’s motivated by the team around her.”