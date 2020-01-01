Metro Pacesetter: Bad back slows down Rock Island's Heather Motley for the good

"She's 100 pounds, if she is that much, and you would be amazed how hard she threw the ball," Rock Island coach Jim Braet said. "She was all about throwing it hard and powering the pins down. Throwing the lighter ball has really changed her and she is so much more under control."

While she has personal goals — an All-State finish at state and a 300 game — the biggest thing Motley wants to see is her teammates joining her at the state finals.

Motley is all about bowling.

Her sisters, Ashley Parrish and Lynzee Quade, were stars at Rocky, her uncle, Leroy Suhr, is one of the top bowlers around and her dad, Mike Motley, "has had a few 300s." Her hard work on the lanes seem to be infectious and these days she is surrounded by other standouts.

"She's one of our three captains and the others do watch her and learn," Braet said.

Said Motley, "I've been doing it so long, that's what I love. I think when I was 13, I knew I was going to be pretty good at it. I know a lot of kids don't grow up that way and many times the girls come out for bowling just for something fun to do.