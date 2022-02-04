IHSA Girls' Bowling: Rock Island Regional

Rock Island Girls' Bowling Regional

When and where: Saturday at Highland Park Bowl in Moline, with competition getting underway at 9 a.m.

Who advances: The four teams with the highest pin count for both rounds as well as the top 10 individuals not part of a qualifying team will advance to next Saturday's LaSalle-Peru Sectional.

Teams: Abingdon-Avon, Biggsville West Central, Erie-Prophetstown, Galesburg, Geneseo, Kewanee, Mendota, Moline, Peru St. Bede, Rock Island, Sterling, United Township. Schools with competing individuals: Monmouth-Roseville, Riverdale, Spring Valley Hall.

Team notes: Meet host Rock Island comes in riding high after winning its second Western Big 6 Conference championship in the last three years (Galesburg was the 2021 Big 6 champ). The Lady Rocks did so in dramatic fashion, rallying from 63 pins down entering the sixth and final game to edge Geneseo by one pin. ... At the conference meet, United Township topped Galesburg for a third-place finish. ... Among other area schools, Kewanee finished second to St. Bede at the Three Rivers Conference meet.

Who to watch: Bolstering Rock Island's Big 6 title push was senior Carli Gordon, who finished second to Galesburg's Chloe Day for high 6-game and 3-game series and high single-game score. Gordon's teammates Bailey Hecker and Livy Sholl finished seventh and 10th, respectively, for high 6-game series. ... Geneseo's Madison Holevoet and UT's Kloey Miner both earned all-conference honors, placing third and fourth, respectively. ... Galesburg's Ellee Shin also earned All-WB6, placing fifth. ... Earning top 10 placings for high 6-game series were Geneseo's Allyson Ford (eighth) and UT's Regina Harmening (sixth) and Kiera Henderson (ninth). ... Kewanee's Mya Mirocha had the highest single game and series totals at the Three Rivers meet.

