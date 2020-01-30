Gorgas excited to carry Riverdale banner at state bowling

PORT BYRON — Regardless of how this weekend turns out, Riverdale junior Jordan Gorgas can be content with the knowledge of making school history.
However, the first Ram to qualify for the IHSA state boys' bowling tournament is headed to O'Fallon's St. Clair Bowl with so much more on his to-do list.
"One of my goals is to bowl my best, make the cut and move on to Saturday," said Gorgas, who will also be the lone individual representing the area when the state meet gets underway today. "If I make it to Saturday, I feel like I've got a good chance to place high, maybe make the top five."
Gorgas' road to O'Fallon began nearly two weeks ago, on Jan. 18 at the Oregon Regional, where he rolled an 1167 series to become one of five area bowlers to advance to the following week's sectional meet at Sycamore, where his six-game 1304 series put him in 16th place and sent him south this weekend as one of the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team to advance to state.
"My goal has been to take it one step at a time," said Gorgas. "Get past regionals, and then sectionals. At sectionals, I struggled in my second and third games, but was able to bounce back and do good. I knew (sectionals) was going to be a close one; there were a lot of good schools there, but I felt I could do it if I bowled my best."
You have free articles remaining.
There were some big scores shot last Saturday. Gorgas opened with a 255 game that was ninth among the 103 bowlers who rolled all six games. He followed that with 182 and 188 for an opening 625 series. His afternoon series was a 679 that featured a high game of 247. He averaged 217.3 for the day.
Bowling has been a part of Gorgas' life, coming from a family that participates in the sport; he calls Big River Bowling in Davenport his home lanes.
This week's school days have been good ones for Gorgas.
"It's been great," he said. "I've had a lot of people coming up and congratulate me, telling me I did a good job and wishing me luck at state."
And while Gorgas, like every other bowler this weekend, is hoping to be in the mix for a state championship, he has taken the time to reflect on the meaning of his accomplishment.
"I think it's great, being the first one from our school," he said. "It's a great feeling."