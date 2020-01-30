Gorgas excited to carry Riverdale banner at state bowling

PORT BYRON — Regardless of how this weekend turns out, Riverdale junior Jordan Gorgas can be content with the knowledge of making school history.

However, the first Ram to qualify for the IHSA state boys' bowling tournament is headed to O'Fallon's St. Clair Bowl with so much more on his to-do list.

"One of my goals is to bowl my best, make the cut and move on to Saturday," said Gorgas, who will also be the lone individual representing the area when the state meet gets underway today. "If I make it to Saturday, I feel like I've got a good chance to place high, maybe make the top five."

Gorgas' road to O'Fallon began nearly two weeks ago, on Jan. 18 at the Oregon Regional, where he rolled an 1167 series to become one of five area bowlers to advance to the following week's sectional meet at Sycamore, where his six-game 1304 series put him in 16th place and sent him south this weekend as one of the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team to advance to state.

"My goal has been to take it one step at a time," said Gorgas. "Get past regionals, and then sectionals. At sectionals, I struggled in my second and third games, but was able to bounce back and do good. I knew (sectionals) was going to be a close one; there were a lot of good schools there, but I felt I could do it if I bowled my best."

