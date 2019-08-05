EAST MOLINE — A weekend after announcing his resignation as United Township's boys basketball coach and physical education teacher, Ryan Webber is staying put.
Webber said last week he was leaving UT for an assistant college coaching position.
But in a statement Monday, Webber said he will return to UT for his fifth season. The Panthers are 77-41 in his tenure, including a trip to the Elite 8 in the 2015-16 season.
"After further evaluation of my future this year and the difficulty I've had coming to terms with leaving my players, coaches and the UT family, my family and I have decided that we really want to stay Panthers," Webber said.
Webber and his wife both hail from Galesburg. Among his other successful coaching stints are heading up the Moline program.