WB6 Game Night Guide

Girls
Geneseo (20-3, 9-0) at Rock Island (19-7, 7-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rock Island small gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA
GameNight: The game was moved up from Saturday because Geneseo had another game already scheduled on that day ... The Maple Leafs beat the Rocks 61-56 early in the season ... Both teams lost to No. 1-ranked teams on Saturday, Geneseo falling to Iowa Class 4A unbeaten North Scott and Rock Island falling to Class 3A and unbeaten Morton.
Boys
UTHS (8-12, 2-4) at Geneseo (15-5, 5-2)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Geneseo High School. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Panthers are on a three-game losing streak, failing to score 40 points in any of the setbacks ... The Maple Leafs are a half-game behind Galesburg for the Western Big 6 lead ... Galesburg (20-3, 6-2) is at Quincy (13-6, 5-2) tonight.
Alleman (3-19, 0-7) at Moline (13-6, 3-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Pioneers come in off a non-conference win over Morrison on Saturday ... The Maroons will be without coach Sean Taylor, who became the third Big 6 coach to be suspended. Late in Saturday's 69-59 loss in which the Maroons went from up 56-46 to losing, Taylor was given two technicals in the final seconds. Quincy's Andy Douglas and Rock Island's Thom Sigel have also been ejected by officials.
Sterling (13-8, 2-4) at Rock Island (14-6, 4-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Golden Warriors let a halftime lead against Geneseo get away on Friday, allowing Isaiah Rivera to score 47 points in the Maple Leafs win ... Rock Island had late leads on Friday against Quincy and Saturday against Iowa City West and lost both. The Rocks have dropped three straight after winning eight in a row.
— Compiled by Jeff Wendland