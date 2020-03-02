Rockets atone for 2019's early exit

EDGINGTON — Last year's postseason stay was much briefer than the Rockridge boys' basketball team wanted.
A loss to Three Rivers West Division rival Fulton ended the Rockets' regional run after just one game, and that was a feeling that stuck with head coach Andy Saey and his returning players.
"We talked quite often about that," Saey said of his club's 45-39 setback to the Steamers in 2019's Class 2A Orion Regional semifinals. "That feeling of disappointment, of underachieving."
After clinching this season's TRAC West title on the final night of the regular season — ironically, with a 36-34 win over Fulton — the Rockets turned their attention to last week's regional round with renewed focus, and achieved their desired goal.
Now, with its first regional championship since 2016 in hand, Rockridge (27-5) is ready to achieve much more as it gears up for tonight's 7:30 Princeton Sectional semifinal against Minonk Fieldcrest (26-6).
"After the win against Fulton, the guys switched their mindset to wanting to do something special in the postseason," said Saey. "Alleman gave us a tough game (a 53-46 win in the semifinals), and after that, we expected the same out of either Orion or Monmouth-Roseville.
"Our regional sometimes is as tough as it gets. You play an opponent two or three times during the season, or sometimes four times, you know there's going to be adversity. We had that in the first game against Alleman, and it toughened us up."
Facing Orion for the third time this season in last Friday's Mercer County Regional title game, the Rockets found themselves needing to fall back on that toughness.
Having edged the Chargers by three at home after scoring a 15-point win on Orion's home court, Rockridge again had to fend off a relentless Orion club to earn its regional title with a 59-55 victory.
"Orion's got 11 guys who'll play in and out, and they don't have a big drop-off," said Saey. "Also, they had beaten Fulton twice in one week, and they handled Monmouth-Roseville well. We knew what we were in for in that game."
That mindset will only deepen for the Rockets as they prepare for a Fieldcrest squad coming off its third straight regional championship and its seventh in an 11-year span.
Both teams are strong on youth in their starting lineups. Rockridge starts a sophomore and three juniors, but that sophomore — 6-foot-4 guard Nate Henry — is averaging 22 points and eight rebounds per game.
Junior center Cole Rusk is putting up a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds per night along with six assists and five blocked shots, while junior point guard Jenson Whiteman checks in with 13 points and four assists a game.
"Fieldcrest is pretty much junior-led now, but they've got a lot of tradition, and their point guard, Jaxon Cusac-McKay, played a bit last year and has some weapons around him," said Saey. "For us, we'll need to minimize our errors and maximize our strengths."