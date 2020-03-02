Rockets atone for 2019's early exit

EDGINGTON — Last year's postseason stay was much briefer than the Rockridge boys' basketball team wanted.

A loss to Three Rivers West Division rival Fulton ended the Rockets' regional run after just one game, and that was a feeling that stuck with head coach Andy Saey and his returning players.

"We talked quite often about that," Saey said of his club's 45-39 setback to the Steamers in 2019's Class 2A Orion Regional semifinals. "That feeling of disappointment, of underachieving."

After clinching this season's TRAC West title on the final night of the regular season — ironically, with a 36-34 win over Fulton — the Rockets turned their attention to last week's regional round with renewed focus, and achieved their desired goal.

Now, with its first regional championship since 2016 in hand, Rockridge (27-5) is ready to achieve much more as it gears up for tonight's 7:30 Princeton Sectional semifinal against Minonk Fieldcrest (26-6).

"After the win against Fulton, the guys switched their mindset to wanting to do something special in the postseason," said Saey. "Alleman gave us a tough game (a 53-46 win in the semifinals), and after that, we expected the same out of either Orion or Monmouth-Roseville.

