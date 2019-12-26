Rock Island girls can't finish off Richwoods

BLOOMINGTON — They had every chance in the world to pull of a bit on an upset, but Rock Island's girls just could not quite finish.

Playing No. 7 seed Peoria Richwoods, the No. 10 seeded Rocks missed six or seven uncontested layups, twice had top free-throw shooters miss both shots on the free-throw line and did not make one of their 11 3-point attempts in a 40-36 Richwoods win in opening-round play in the Large School girls action at the State Farm Classic.

Adding to the offensive scoring woes, the Rocks also turned the ball over 23 times, way too many times without any pressure on the ball.

"That's it," RI coach Henry Hall said. "Our inability to slow the game down continues to hurt us. We get all jacked up and try to go too fast. We missed layups and turned it over way too much."

What Hall did like was the way his Rocks (10-6) played defense against a very good 11-4 Knights team.

"Our man-to-man defense was as good as it gets," Hall said. "I thought C.C. (Cearra Hickman) had her best game of the season getting tough inside and playing hard. I thought Emily Allison had a good game. In fact, we all played well enough to win.