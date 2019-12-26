Rock Island girls can't finish off Richwoods

BLOOMINGTON — They had every chance in the world to pull of a bit on an upset, but Rock Island's girls just could not quite finish.
Playing No. 7 seed Peoria Richwoods, the No. 10 seeded Rocks missed six or seven uncontested layups, twice had top free-throw shooters miss both shots on the free-throw line and did not make one of their 11 3-point attempts in a 40-36 Richwoods win in opening-round play in the Large School girls action at the State Farm Classic.
Adding to the offensive scoring woes, the Rocks also turned the ball over 23 times, way too many times without any pressure on the ball.
"That's it," RI coach Henry Hall said. "Our inability to slow the game down continues to hurt us. We get all jacked up and try to go too fast. We missed layups and turned it over way too much."
What Hall did like was the way his Rocks (10-6) played defense against a very good 11-4 Knights team.
"Our man-to-man defense was as good as it gets," Hall said. "I thought C.C. (Cearra Hickman) had her best game of the season getting tough inside and playing hard. I thought Emily Allison had a good game. In fact, we all played well enough to win.
"We just didn't make enough basketball plays and we didn't get a lot of help (from the officials). It's hard when nothing is being called in the first half, we tell the girls to get more aggressive in the second half and then they call everything."
The two teams combined for three free throw attempts in the first half, four more in the third and 40 in the fourth quarter. That stopped the flow both ways.
You have free articles remaining.
"This should have been a 60s or 70s type game," said Hall, "not barely in the 40s."
The Rocks stayed in the game through three quarters before Richwoods built an eight-point lead. Then, RI got back in it and had it down to three when a wide-open 3-pointer to tie was way off the mark and wound up with a layup the other way.
"I told our girls at the Quincy game we were at the midway point and the young kids are no longer young," Hall said. "We are getting there, we just have to finish better."
Hannah Simmer led Rock Island with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Rocky boys in a tough battle: The Rock Island boys, the No. 2 seed, were leading No. 15 seed South Holland Thornwood 31-26 at halftime in a game that didn't start until 9:45.
St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Annawan 42 (boys): Braves coach Alex Copejans liked everything about his team on Thursday except the finish. Annawan played a very good SJO (7-2) team but just wasn't able to get over the hump.
"I'm proud of the effort defensively," Copejans said. "We missed a few opportunities because of turnovers. This was a great experience for our guys moving forward."
Ryan Goodman led Annawan (8-6) with 16 points and Julian Samuels added 13.
Rochester 40, Alleman 21 (girls): The Pioneers got off to a slow start, scoring just four points in the first quarter and three in the second. There were no stats or quotes sent in from the Alleman coaches.