Riverdale girls, Rockridge boys top all-TRAC teams

Champions in the Three Rivers West Division, the Rockridge boys basketball team and the Riverdale girls made their presence felt with deep postseason runs.
Both squads also made their presence felt when the TRAC announced its all-conference rosters, with each team placing three of its players on the West's first team.
Riverdale senior forward Sidney Garrett was one of four unanimous first-team selections with the junior duo of Shae Hanrahan and point guard Molly Sharp joining her on the eight-player first team.
Senior guard Brooke Smeltzly was a second-team pick, and junior guards Katelyn Oleson and Lauren Lodico were honorable mention after helping the Rams (28-5) to their first sectional and super-sectional titles and a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament.
On the boys side, Rockridge sophomore guard Nate Henry was one of three unanimous selections to the six-player first team. Joining him was the junior duo of center Cole Rusk and guard Jenson Whiteman.
That trio helped the Rockets to a 27-6 finish that included their first 2A regional championship in four years. Rockridge lost 52-41 to Elite Eight advancer Minonk Fieldcrest in the Princeton Sectional semifinals.
Fulton each had one unanimous first-team selection to the girls and boys all-TRAC West squads in senior forward Emily Schipper and junior Connor Barnett, respectively.
On the girls side, Rockridge sophomore forward Kierney McDonald also earned unanimous first-team kudos, as did Sherrard junior guard Taylor Barber.
For the boys team, Orion senior guard Josh Johnson joined Henry and Barnett as a unanimous first-team pick.
Sherrard sophomore guard Sydney Adamson and Orion junior forward Hailey James both earned berths on the TRAC West girls' first team. Sherrard junior guard Brady Hartman was a boys' first-team honoree.
In the Three Rivers East Division, all six members of the boys first team were unanimous honorees, a group led by Kewanee senior Kavon Russell.
Russell led the Boilermakers to a 27-5 finish and the conference championship. Forward and fellow senior Carson Sauer and sophomore guard Niko Powe earned second-team status.
The Kewanee girls also had a unanimous first-team pick in senior guard Gracey Damron.