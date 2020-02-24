Ridgewood, E-P prevail in regional openers

GALVA — Building on a late-season surge that earned it a share of second place in the Lincoln Trail Conference, the Ridgewood boys basketball squad is looking to make a bigger postseason statement.

The eighth-seeded Spartans will get that chance at the Class 1A Galva Regional, as Monday's 61-51 win over LTC rival ROWVA-Williamsfield earns them a shot at top-seeded Peoria Quest.

Junior guard Ganon Greenman scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Ridgewood (21-11) pull away after R-W (10-19) led for most of the game behind Lorin Peterson's 21 points.

The teams were tied at 35-all going into the final eight minutes after the Cougars held two-point leads after the first quarter and at halftime.

Fellow junior Mitchell Brooks hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Spartans. Brooks scored 13 first-half points to help keep Ridgewood close as it trailed 25-23 at intermission.

Ridgewood will take on Quest Wednesday evening at 6 in the first of two semifinal games.

