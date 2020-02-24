Ridgewood, E-P prevail in regional openers

GALVA — Building on a late-season surge that earned it a share of second place in the Lincoln Trail Conference, the Ridgewood boys basketball squad is looking to make a bigger postseason statement.
The eighth-seeded Spartans will get that chance at the Class 1A Galva Regional, as Monday's 61-51 win over LTC rival ROWVA-Williamsfield earns them a shot at top-seeded Peoria Quest.
Junior guard Ganon Greenman scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Ridgewood (21-11) pull away after R-W (10-19) led for most of the game behind Lorin Peterson's 21 points.
The teams were tied at 35-all going into the final eight minutes after the Cougars held two-point leads after the first quarter and at halftime.
Fellow junior Mitchell Brooks hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Spartans. Brooks scored 13 first-half points to help keep Ridgewood close as it trailed 25-23 at intermission.
Ridgewood will take on Quest Wednesday evening at 6 in the first of two semifinal games.
1A: East Dubuque 49, Morrison 29: Opening up at the Fulton Regional against top-seeded East Dubuque, the 15th-seeded Morrison Mustangs got the early jump on the Warriors as Alex Anderson scored five first-quarter points to put his team up 12-8 after one.
After that, though, East Dubuque (27-5) gradually exerted its will, taking a 22-15 halftime lead, stretching it to 10 going into the fourth quarter and pulling away to end the Mustangs' season at 9-21.
Junior guard Declan Schemmel scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the second half to send the Warriors on to Wednesday's semifinals at Stan Borgman Court. Nathan Mickley paced the Mustangs with nine points.
2A: E-P holds on, Riverdale falls: In a pair of Rock Falls Regional first rounders, it was opposing results for a pair of Three Rivers Conference clubs.
In Monday's opener at Tabor Gymnasium, eighth-seeded Erie-Prophetstown (7-19) was able to hold off a fourth-quarter surge by No. 9 West Carroll to earn a 50-45 win, sending the Thunder to the sidelines at 7-23.
Led by Clayton Johnson's 24 points, the Panthers earn a Wednesday evening semifinal date with top-seeded Sterling Newman (25-5). The Comets topped their TRAC East Division rivals twice, but E-P battled them tough in a 46-45 loss on Jan. 21.
Tenth-seeded Riverdale was not as fortunate, falling behind by 10 at halftime and ultimately dropping a 71-46 decision to No. 5 Rock Falls as Jalen Johnson poured in a game-high 26 points. Led by 13 from Nathan Bradley, the Rams finish at 6-25.