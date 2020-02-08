Prep roundup: Mercer County claims regional

Wrestling
Mercer County claims regional: Behind a half-dozen top-three finishers, the Mercer County wrestling team won Saturday's Class 1A Farmington Regional. The Golden Eagles finished with 134.5 points, 1 1/2 clear of runner-up Canton.
Seth Speaker captured the 160-pound title with a pin in 4 minutes, 29 seconds over Farmington's Rese Shymansky in the final. Broctyn King (113) and Noah Miller (126) were each second for Mercer County while Jon Headly (132), Carson Tippie (145) and Griffin Kernan (170) were third.
Mercer County qualifies for the dual team tournament. The pairings will be released Monday afternoon.
Monmouth-Roseville's Jesus Rojas won the 285-pound title.
Girls basketball
Quincy 54, Rock Island 47: Leading most of the game, the Rock Island girls fell to Quincy's strong finish in a 54-47 decision on Saturday afternoon in Quincy.
Rock Island (21-9, 9-4 WB6) had its chances to extend its lead, particularly in the third quarter and start of the fourth, but turnovers and tough defense kept the Rocks from building their advantage.
“We got out of what we were trying to do offensively a little bit,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “They hit some shots, they hit some big shots when they needed to. That’s going to happen in our league, we understand that. We knew it was going to be a tough place to play and win."
Brooklynn Larson led the Rocks with 15 points, though she took 14 shots to get there. As a team, Rock Island was just 18 of 49 from the floor and 5 of 17 at the free-throw line. It also had 19 turnovers.
“Give all the credit to Quincy, they played well,” Hall said. “They had a game plan and they took us out of a lot of stuff.”
The win pulled Quincy (16-9, 9-4) into a tie for second place in the WB6 with Rock Island with one game left on the schedule.
United Township 48, Alleman 35: After a grueling overtime upset victory over Geneseo, one would expect the United Township girls might have a little letdown.
After taking an 11-0 lead against Alleman on Saturday, that is exactly what happened. The Pioneers took the Panthers into the fourth quarter tied at 27, then UT found itself again to pick up the win.
"We were physically and mentally exhausted after Thursday and that is no excuse but it happened," UT coach Carie Walker said. "We finally dug down in the fourth quarter and finished the ball game the way we wanted to. Alleman played well and kept themselves in it.
"This was a great week for us. We are playing with confidence and consistency."
Jade Hunter led the Panthers (10-17, 4-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jasmine Bell added 13.
Avrie Schmidt led the Pioneers (3-25, 0-14) with 15 and Samantha Coleman added 14.
Boys basketball
United Township 55, Dixon 22: Coming in off a blowout loss to Galesburg on Friday, the United Township Panthers started fast and never looked back on Saturday.
The Panthers used a 19-5 second quarter to turn an 11-6 lead after a quarter into a 30-11 lead at halftime. From there it was mostly a matter of how quickly UT could get to a running clock, which they got early in the third quarter.
Senior Michael Merrick led the way for the Panthers with five 3-pointers or 15 points. Five others had five or six points.
"A lot of guys played well and our defensive effort was tremendous which is what I challenged them to do," UT coach Ryan Webber said. "Michael Merrick had a huge night for us on both ends. He acted like a senior that had something to prove."
Annawan takes third at LTC boys tournament: Denied a shot at its third Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament title in four years, the Annawan boys' basketball squad still was not lacking for motivation Saturday evening.
Taking on Illinois 78 rival Wethersfield, which recently scored a four-point win on Annawan's home court, the Braves bounced back after falling to Princeville at the buzzer on Friday night as they topped the Flying Geese 67-58.
Reece Gripp led the way for the Braves with 21 points and Julian Samuels added 20. Teammate Isaac Shaw added 10 points, with Coppejans also praising his work guarding Quagliano.
In the title game, a 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter was plenty for Princeville (22-3), which topped LTC regular-season leader United 47-34 to win their first conference tournament title.
Fifth place went to Mercer County (4-23), which doubled its pre-tournament win total the last two nights, including Saturday's 46-42 win over Ridgewood (16-10) as Trey Essig tallied 15 points and Cade Sharp added 12 on four 3-pointers.