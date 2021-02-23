Prep report: Sterling boys rally to top Geneseo

Boys basketball

Sterling 72, Geneseo 63: Down by 10 in the third quarter, Sterling turned on the press and rallied to beat Geneseo at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

Sterling trailed 43-33 before nabbing four steals in the Leafs' next seven possessions. JP Schilling kicked off a 15-2 run with a layup and the Golden Warriors kept rolling to grab the lead.

Sterling (3-6, 1-5 Western Big 6) closed things out by shooting 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the closing minutes.

Trevon Jordan finished with 25 points, shooting 9 of 11 from the field. Schilling chipped in 23 points.

Geneseo (1-5) was led by Bristol Lewis with 18 points and three assists. Anthony Pierce and Kyle Traphagen each scored 15.

Girls basketball

Quincy 62, United Township 22: Quincy forced 24 turnovers and jumped to an early lead to end a four-game losing streak.

The Blue Devils (4-5, 3-4 Western Big 6) lost leading scorer Emily Wilson to an ankle injury less than 30 seconds into the game, but still built a 24-12 first-quarter lead and kept rolling.

UT (0-7, 0-6 Big 6), got eight points from freshman Kaylie Pena, but scored only four points as a team in the second half.

