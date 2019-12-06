Maroons romp in Big 6 opener

“We didn’t really settle into a groove until the second quarter, and really after that we played them pretty close,” Murray said. “You just can’t dig yourself into that big of a hole in this league and think that you’re going to be able to come back.”

Moline out-rebounded the Pioneers 31-16 in the contest, with 11 of those Moline rebounds on the offensive end.

“We’re not the tallest team, but Trey Lee and Jayden Jackson go to the offensive glass,” Taylor said. “It’s not easy to keep people off the offensive glass if they have relentless effort. That’s what those guys have.”

Elijah Campos scored nine points to lead the Pioneers (1-5, 0-1 Big 6), and Caleb Sharer added eight.

“We’re going to get experience on the fly,” Murray said. “We have a lot of guys who haven’t played in this type of atmosphere. We only have two guys back from last year who have, so collectively we’ve got to continue to get more repetitions so things become second nature. When that happens, we’ll start to click offensively, because we’re just a little disjointed right now.”

Moline improves to 5-0, but has a challenging week upcoming.

“It’s a good start, but we’re realistic,” Taylor said. “We have Geneseo and Rock Island next Tuesday and Friday and Assumption on Saturday, so we’ll have a better indication of where we stand after next Saturday.”

