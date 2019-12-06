Maroons romp in Big 6 opener

ROCK ISLAND — It was the perfect way to start Western Big 6 Conference play.
Visiting Moline raced out of the locker room to a 10-0 lead just a little over two minutes into Friday’s game at Alleman's Don Morris Gym, and the Maroons rolled to a 65-39 victory.
“Our game plan from the jump is always to start out aggressively and start fast and run,” Moline junior Ryne Schimmel said of the Maroons’ start to the contest. “We come out of the locker room strong and try to get momentum early.”
Moline won the tip, and Schimmel hit a long jumper. After an Alleman turnover, Kyle Taylor hit a 3-pointer for the Maroons. Michael Gavin made a pair of free throws after grabbing an offensive rebound, and then Zidain Sterling found Brandon Stone for a corner 3-pointer that gave Moline a 10-0 lead and forced Alleman coach Kyle Murray to call a timeout.
“Our defensive energy was tremendous,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “It helped that we made shots. We had different guys step up and make 3s, and that opened things up for some drives. I thought they really did a good job complementing each other.”
Schimmel, Stone and Brock Harding scored 10 points apiece to lead a balanced Moline scoring effort, and Michael Billups had nine points.
You have free articles remaining.
The Maroons pushed their lead to 21-1 before the hosts made their first field goal of the game. The nightmare start for Alleman included eight missed shots and six turnovers in the contest’s first six and a half minutes.
“We didn’t really settle into a groove until the second quarter, and really after that we played them pretty close,” Murray said. “You just can’t dig yourself into that big of a hole in this league and think that you’re going to be able to come back.”
Moline out-rebounded the Pioneers 31-16 in the contest, with 11 of those Moline rebounds on the offensive end.
“We’re not the tallest team, but Trey Lee and Jayden Jackson go to the offensive glass,” Taylor said. “It’s not easy to keep people off the offensive glass if they have relentless effort. That’s what those guys have.”
Elijah Campos scored nine points to lead the Pioneers (1-5, 0-1 Big 6), and Caleb Sharer added eight.
“We’re going to get experience on the fly,” Murray said. “We have a lot of guys who haven’t played in this type of atmosphere. We only have two guys back from last year who have, so collectively we’ve got to continue to get more repetitions so things become second nature. When that happens, we’ll start to click offensively, because we’re just a little disjointed right now.”
Moline improves to 5-0, but has a challenging week upcoming.
“It’s a good start, but we’re realistic,” Taylor said. “We have Geneseo and Rock Island next Tuesday and Friday and Assumption on Saturday, so we’ll have a better indication of where we stand after next Saturday.”