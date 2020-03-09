You are the owner of this article.
Leafs' core group built for current postseason run
CLASS 3A PEORIA SECTIONAL | GENESEO VS. PND, 7 P.M.

Leafs' core group built for current postseason run

GENESEO — In a way, the seeds of the Geneseo boys basketball team's regional title run were planted last year.

Considering that the 2018-19 Maple Leafs finished 12-17, that may sound different. However, they were in the hunt for a championship in their final year as members of the Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference.

After his club finished 8-5 in the NIB-12's West Division to tie Sterling for second place behind Ottawa, Geneseo coach Brad Storm had a sense that even better days were ahead.

"Last year acted as a springboard for this season," said Storm. "It gave our guys confidence, and they believed they could be ready for the Western Big 6. The guys held each other accountable and took on the challenge of getting better."

Making the switch to the Big 6 along with Sterling this year, the Maple Leafs have done more than just get better as they are coming off their first regional championship in five years.

"We've had the same core group the last two years, and they've been building toward this title; this has been two years in the making," said Storm, whose 21-9 club will take on 29-1 and top-ranked Peoria Notre Dame tonight at 7 in the Class 3A Peoria Sectional.

"We've added Bristol (guard Bristol Lewis) as a freshman, but everyone else has gotten that experience, and this past off-season, they realized they needed to get better."

Finishing 9-5 and tied for second place in the Big 6 race with Rock Island — which plays Wednesday night at 7 against Peoria Manual at Bradley University's Renaissance Coliseum — that experience has helped to make Geneseo a deeper club.

Still revolving around Colorado State-bound senior guard Isaiah Rivera's 28 points and 10 rebounds per game, the Leafs have also benefitted from the addition of Lewis (7.5 points per game) and the presence of junior guard Kyle Traphagan, who is putting up 10 points a game.

"Last year, we were a really young team," said Rivera, "so we knew everyone would be back for this year. We bonded and came together, we worked hard and carried that into our off-season. Off the court, we see each other all the time, we're all friends, we go to each others' houses and have fun together.

"On the court, we know it's time to go to work, and everyone works hard. Coming into this season, we had confidence, and we knew what we could do."

For Rivera, who has carved out a career as one of Geneseo's all-time basketball greats, getting the chance to lift a regional-championship plaque last Friday was deeply satisfying on a personal level.

"I remember Coach (Storm) and I talked, and I said I was not going to leave high school without a regional championship," said Rivera, who scored 22 points in the Leafs' 61-54 Sterling Regional final win over Rochelle. "We got it done, and it was great. It was a total team effort. There were a lot of emotions that night."

But while last Friday's regional championship was the culmination, as Storm earlier put it, of two years' worth of hard work and development, Geneseo is now looking to keep this run going.

"We're not ready to settle. We want more (tonight)," Rivera stated. "We just have to go out and compete like we know we can. The whole year, people have counted us out, and we're fine with that. We'll go in with that chip on our shoulders."

CLASS 3A PEORIA SECTIONAL: GENESEO VS. PEORIA NOTRE DAME

Tonight: Geneseo (21-9) vs. Peoria Notre Dame (29-1) at 7 p.m. in the Class 3A Peoria Sectional semifinals at Bradley University's Renaissance Coliseum. Twitter updates: TDuckett_DA.

Up next: The winner advances to Friday's 7 p.m. championship game to face either Rock Island (23-8) or Peoria Manual (16-11), who meet Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Getting here: First-year Western Big 6 member Geneseo won its first regional championship since 2015 by topping a pair of former league rivals at the Sterling Regional. The Maple Leafs bested Dixon 62-45 and Rochelle 61-54. ... Notre Dame topped Washington (50-35) and regional host Metamora (44-38) to repeat as regional champs. The Irish have now won five regional titles in the last 10 years.

Geneseo starters: G: Isaiah Rivera (6-4, Sr.), 28.0 points per game/10.0 rebounds per game, Jacob McConnell (6-0, Sr.) 6.0/3.0/3.0 assits, Kyle Traphagan (6-2, Jr.) 10.0/3.5 and Bristol Lewis (6-0, Fr.) 7.5/4.0; F: Kade Ariano (6-4, Jr.) 3.5/3.0.

FYI: Notre Dame's lone loss came on Dec. 20 as it fell 74-70 at Urbana in a Big Twelve Conference matchup. Since then, the Irish have rattled off 21 straight wins to set a single-season school record for victories. ... Geneseo dropped three of its final four regular-season games prior to regionals. ... The Maple Leafs have won three regional titles in coach Brad Storm's two stints (2003-08, 2012-present) at the helm.

Geneseo coach Brad Storm on Notre Dame: "They're the real deal. They don't have what you would call superstars, but there's a reason they only have one loss. They've got eight guys who play really well and are interchangeable, which leads to some tough matchups. Defensively, they run a 1-2-2 ball press and 1-2-2 zone, which reminds us of Quincy. Offensively, they're very perimeter-oriented."

