Leafs' core group built for current postseason run

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Finishing 9-5 and tied for second place in the Big 6 race with Rock Island — which plays Wednesday night at 7 against Peoria Manual at Bradley University's Renaissance Coliseum — that experience has helped to make Geneseo a deeper club.

Still revolving around Colorado State-bound senior guard Isaiah Rivera's 28 points and 10 rebounds per game, the Leafs have also benefitted from the addition of Lewis (7.5 points per game) and the presence of junior guard Kyle Traphagan, who is putting up 10 points a game.

"Last year, we were a really young team," said Rivera, "so we knew everyone would be back for this year. We bonded and came together, we worked hard and carried that into our off-season. Off the court, we see each other all the time, we're all friends, we go to each others' houses and have fun together.

"On the court, we know it's time to go to work, and everyone works hard. Coming into this season, we had confidence, and we knew what we could do."

For Rivera, who has carved out a career as one of Geneseo's all-time basketball greats, getting the chance to lift a regional-championship plaque last Friday was deeply satisfying on a personal level.