IHSA Boys' Basketball Sectionals

Class 2A Princeton
Tonight: Sterling Newman (27-5) vs. El Paso-Gridley (22-8), 6 p.m.; Rockridge (27-5) vs. Minonk Fieldcrest (26-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Sectional histories: Rockridge's 59-55 win over Orion in the Mercer County Regional title game was the first such title for the Rockets since their 2A state runner-up finish of 2016. They won their two previous sectional titles that season and in 2015, when they took third in 2A. ... Regional champs for the third straight year, Fieldcrest's one and only sectional title came in 2012. ... Newman, which also won its third straight regional crown, now aims for its fifth sectional title. The Comets last won sectionals two years ago, when they finished third at the 1A state tournament. ... Back-to-back regional winners for the first time, EP-G is looking for its first sectional plaque.
Rockridge starters: G: Jenson Whiteman (5-10, Jr.) 13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 spg, Thomas Fratzke (5-10, Sr.) 2.0 ppg, 2.0 spg, Maverick Chisholm (5-9, Jr.), 6.0 ppg & Nate Henry (6-4, Soph.) 22.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 apg; C: Cole Rusk (6-6, Jr.) 11.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 6.0 apg, 5 blocks per game, 3.0 spg.
Rockridge coach Andy Saey on Fieldcrest: "Besides being well-coached, they're very guard-oriented and shoot a lot of 3s. We're going to have to keep them out of the lanes and close down their shooters on defense."
Class 1A River Ridge
Tonight: Fulton (24-9) vs. Dakota (28-4), 7 p.m. Wednesday: Shabbona Indian Creek (34-0) vs. Lena-Winslow (27-7), 7 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 7 p.m.
Sectional histories: Fulton took home its first regional championship since 2001 with its 37-30 home-court win over Galena last Friday. The Steamers now look to break an even longer drought as their last sectional title came in 1973, when they reached the Class A state quarterfinals under Hall of Fame coach Stan Borgman. Fulton also bagged sectional crowns in 1936 and '58, with the former squad also qualifying for state. ... Like Fulton, two of Dakota's three sectional-winning teams reached the Class A state quarters (1978 and '93); the Indians also took home a sectional title in 1985. ... Coming off its first regional title since 2014, Indian Creek looks to keep its perfect run going with its first sectional championship. ... Le-Win took home sectional plaques in 1979, '84 and '88 and reached state twice in the 1980s, with the Panthers' 1988 team taking fourth in Class A.
Fulton starters: G: Brock Mason (5-10, Soph.) 5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, Connor Barnett (6-2, Jr.) 15.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, Kyler Pessman (6-2, Jr.) 13.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 apg & Will Conner (6-0, Jr.) 3.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg; C: Bradlee Damhoff (6-7, Sr.) 12.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.5 blocks per game.
Fulton coach R.J. Coffey on Dakota: "They're pretty solid everywhere. They've got three guys between 6-3 and 6-5, and they're tough and physical. They've also got a couple of nice guards, with (senior point guard Evan) Flynn their primary scorer."
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com