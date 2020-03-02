IHSA Boys' Basketball Sectionals

Class 1A River Ridge

Sectional histories: Fulton took home its first regional championship since 2001 with its 37-30 home-court win over Galena last Friday. The Steamers now look to break an even longer drought as their last sectional title came in 1973, when they reached the Class A state quarterfinals under Hall of Fame coach Stan Borgman. Fulton also bagged sectional crowns in 1936 and '58, with the former squad also qualifying for state. ... Like Fulton, two of Dakota's three sectional-winning teams reached the Class A state quarters (1978 and '93); the Indians also took home a sectional title in 1985. ... Coming off its first regional title since 2014, Indian Creek looks to keep its perfect run going with its first sectional championship. ... Le-Win took home sectional plaques in 1979, '84 and '88 and reached state twice in the 1980s, with the Panthers' 1988 team taking fourth in Class A.