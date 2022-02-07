Woodhull Al/Cam escapes Kewanee Wethersfield 48-45

Woodhull Al/Cam wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 48-45 victory over Kewanee Wethersfield during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
