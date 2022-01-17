 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodhull Al/Cam edges Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield in snug affair 44-42
Woodhull Al/Cam edges Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield in snug affair 44-42

Woodhull Al/Cam knocked off Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield 44-42 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 17.

Recently on January 10 , Woodhull Al/Cam squared up on Monmouth United in a basketball game . For more, click here.

